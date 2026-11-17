Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)

Money will come through hard work today, and you will feel the effort behind it. The pace may make you tense and restless, though support from a younger brother or sister will strengthen your confidence. A decision requiring courage is possible, and you will be prepared to work hard for it once you commit. Rahu in Aquarius in your third house stirs an appetite for action and sudden interest in a task that calls for personal initiative. That interest will make the beginning feel urgent. Family conversations will also have a prominent place in the day. You will want to explain what you are trying to do, and encouragement from someone close will carry weight. Later, a call or short trip will provide a useful outlet for your energy. The day favors effort that continues beyond the first burst of enthusiasm.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will be generally good. The demands of work will remain in the background of conversations, but you will still value the comfort of an ordinary exchange at home. Your younger sibling's support will make you feel more capable of facing a demanding task. A conversation with them will strengthen your resolve, especially if you have been hesitating over a decision. Children are likely to do better, and the desired result is possible. Their efforts will become a meaningful part of family discussions. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your second house, bringing family conversations and food into focus. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your third house, helping initiative flow and favoring calls or short trips.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This will be a working day in the fullest sense: progress will depend on staying engaged with what you have taken on. A courageous decision may give you something definite to work toward. You will feel willing to make the effort, even though the workload may test your patience. The Sun direct in Scorpio in your twelfth house brings authority and self-respect into focus during the quieter parts of your working day. A senior's role in a matter will occupy your thoughts, and you will care about how your contribution is understood. Students will experience the same pull toward active effort. Children's studies are favored for improvement, with a desired result possible. A useful conversation later in the day may make the next step easier to approach. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will be a working day in the fullest sense: progress will depend on staying engaged with what you have taken on. A courageous decision may give you something definite to work toward. You will feel willing to make the effort, even though the workload may test your patience. The Sun direct in Scorpio in your twelfth house brings authority and self-respect into focus during the quieter parts of your working day. A senior's role in a matter will occupy your thoughts, and you will care about how your contribution is understood. Students will experience the same pull toward active effort. Children's studies are favored for improvement, with a desired result possible. A useful conversation later in the day may make the next step easier to approach. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Earnings will be tied to work, keeping your attention on what you can accomplish through your own effort. Household spending and food will also enter the conversation, so money will feel connected to everyday family life. You will be conscious of what is being earned and what is being spent. The day's financial promise rests on persistence, and a decision about work may sharpen your commitment to that effort. Restlessness is the warning, as it can make a slow return feel more discouraging than it is. Give the work already underway a fair stretch of attention before changing direction.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Tension may arise from the amount of effort the day asks of you. You will feel restless when a task continues longer than you would like, and your mind may keep returning to what remains unfinished. Support from your younger sibling will provide an emotional lift. Later calls or a short trip are likely to feel more manageable as your initiative gathers pace. Family mealtime will offer a familiar setting in which to pause. Your mood may become more purposeful when there is a clear action in front of you.

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Tip for the Day: Let your sibling's encouragement support steady effort on the decision before you.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)