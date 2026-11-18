Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Your children are likely to achieve the results expected of them, bringing an encouraging note to home life. Your own confidence will also grow, even if your energy feels low and you are somewhat restless. A major decision taken with conviction will encourage you to work harder. Wednesday favors putting that resolve into an ordinary task you can actually begin. The Moon in Aquarius in your third house all day helps initiative flow, with calls and short trips going well. A conversation with a sibling will bring everyday matters into focus. You will feel more willing to make contact and get something moving. Watch the urge to scatter your effort when restlessness rises. The day’s confidence will have a useful outlet in work that asks for your direct involvement.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse will remain routine. Familiar exchanges will set the tone, and the household will carry on with its usual concerns. There will be comfort in knowing what needs attention, even if the day feels short on novelty. Children’s likely success will give family conversation a brighter subject and make their effort feel worthwhile. You will take an interest in how they have approached their goals. Contact with a sibling will also fit naturally into the day, with a call offering a simple way to stay involved. A direct, ordinary conversation will feel more satisfying than trying to make the occasion special.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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Students are likely to meet their goals successfully. The day favors active engagement with the work, and your growing confidence will help you approach a target with greater conviction. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, supports study and useful messages, making discussion with a familiar contact a productive part of the day. A question asked clearly is likely to move learning forward. At work, your major decision will give effort a direction, and you will feel more committed to doing what it requires. Results remain tied to the work itself. Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, brings detachment from borrowed certainty; today you will feel less interested in repeating an opinion simply because it comes from a respected source. Your attention will settle on how an idea applies to the task before you. Short journeys connected with daily effort are favored, and calls are likely to go smoothly.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money will come through honest hard work. The day places earnings close to your own effort, making a practical assignment more relevant than an attractive promise. Conversations about work or a deal are favored, especially when the purpose is clear. Your confidence will make you more willing to engage with a financial question, although it will not remove the need to earn through sustained application. A contact is likely to help keep a useful discussion moving. Give your attention to the work that has a clear connection with income. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money will come through honest hard work. The day places earnings close to your own effort, making a practical assignment more relevant than an attractive promise. Conversations about work or a deal are favored, especially when the purpose is clear. Your confidence will make you more willing to engage with a financial question, although it will not remove the need to earn through sustained application. A contact is likely to help keep a useful discussion moving. Give your attention to the work that has a clear connection with income. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Energy may feel low, and restlessness may make a quiet stretch difficult to enjoy. At the same time, your confidence will grow, so your mood and physical stamina may seem to move at different speeds. An achievable task will give the day a comfortable rhythm. You will feel encouraged by having a purpose, especially after making your important decision. Leave some space between demanding activities so that your effort remains steady through the day.

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Tip for the Day: Let your confident decision guide one useful task you can finish today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)