Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)

A call or short trip will go well today, giving you an opening in an otherwise crowded day. An old friend may cross your path, and a new friendship is also possible through everyday contact. Relations with neighbors will become more harmonious, with a celebration nearby possibly drawing you into company. You will enjoy having something friendly to talk about while work presses for attention. The Moon in Aquarius in your third house all day helps initiative flow, making it easier to pick up the phone or get moving on an errand. These small exchanges will give the day a welcome sense of movement.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Neighborly warmth will make your immediate surroundings feel more welcoming. A conversation on the doorstep will feel easier, and you will be more willing to make the first approach. If an old friend appears, catching up will bring familiar memories into the present. A new acquaintance may also become someone you want to speak to again. A neighbor's celebration remains a possibility, giving you an occasion to join in. At home, your mother's needs will occupy your thoughts. Affection will find expression through attention to ordinary family concerns, even while your mind keeps returning to unfinished work.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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Heavy work pressure is likely, and you will feel tense and restless when several demands compete for attention. Starting a task will come more easily than feeling satisfied with how much remains. Direct Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds drive to study and wider plans, along with heat and a shorter temper when progress feels slow. Watch your tone when a discussion becomes frustrating. Students are likely to feel keen to cover ground, while employees will be drawn towards work that calls for personal initiative. A useful call or short work-related journey is favored. Give the most pressing task a clear place in your schedule. Your attention will keep returning to whatever still needs an answer.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Practical spending questions will share space with work and domestic responsibilities. An errand or possible neighborhood celebration will give you something concrete to consider when planning the day. The emphasis will fall on the purpose of an expense and how it fits around what you already have to do. You will feel more engaged by an immediate decision than by a distant financial plan. A call will help bring a practical question into focus, especially if it has been sitting unfinished in your mind. Keep purchases connected to a clear current need. Today's strongest momentum lies in making contact and getting an ordinary task moving. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Practical spending questions will share space with work and domestic responsibilities. An errand or possible neighborhood celebration will give you something concrete to consider when planning the day. The emphasis will fall on the purpose of an expense and how it fits around what you already have to do. You will feel more engaged by an immediate decision than by a distant financial plan. A call will help bring a practical question into focus, especially if it has been sitting unfinished in your mind. Keep purchases connected to a clear current need. Today's strongest momentum lies in making contact and getting an ordinary task moving. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Rest will feel especially appealing once the pressure of work meets the demands of home. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, brings a heavy domestic mood and attention to your mother's needs; a household task will drag, leaving you eager for a pause. You will notice how easily unfinished duties follow you into your quiet time. Health is likely to require extra care when the day feels rushed. Choose home-prepared food and leave enough time to drive sensibly between stops. Friendly conversation will brighten your mood, but your wish for a slower stretch at home will remain strong after the day's activity.

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Tip for the Day: Make the useful call first, then leave breathing room between everyday commitments.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)