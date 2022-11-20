Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 20, 2022: Fantastic day awaits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a fantastic day for progress in every area for Sagittarius natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, those already in business and those thinking about starting their own are likely to benefit greatly. In today's world, regular exercise is the key to a flourishing body and mind. There is always the chance that your superiors will find flaws in your work, but that may only motivate you to work even harder. Now is a good time to make some significant changes. Focus on accuracy in order to finish on schedule, Sagittarians. There is likely to be a positive effect on the kids as a result of the household's peace and quiet. Plan ahead and take your loved ones on a journey of the soul today; it's a quest for the meaning of life. Get input from your loved ones before making a major real estate purchase. Fantastic savings await those who are ready to purchase their ideal home. A friend in need is likely to be eternally grateful for your empathy and support. You probably have a great sense of what's good for you and what's not.

Sagittarius Finance Today

As a result of Sagittarius natives' increased earning power, they are likely to be able to pay off debts that have been piling up for some time. As your past investments begin to pay off, it may boost your current financial situation. Even a few minutes spent planning ahead of time can greatly improve the quality of your overseas adventure.

Sagittarius Family Today

The family dynamic could improve if you and your younger siblings settle your differences. They may wish you well and shower you with blessings. The younger members of the family may make everyone in the family proud with their outstanding accomplishments.

Sagittarius Career Today

Stress and high standards of performance are likely to be constant companions in the workplace for Sagittarius natives. Have faith in yourself, and you might succeed. If you have a job, the first half of the year could be challenging. Clarify your position and avoid being misled by office gossip.

Sagittarius Health Today

As you surround yourself with other people who value their health, you may notice an improvement in your own. Now is a great time to start a fitness routine or explore a new interest, Sagittarians. Attempt to eat healthier by consuming more protein and whole foods.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You can learn a lot about your partner and have more fun in your relationship if you stop being pessimistic. Your prompt response would not only bring your partner emotional satisfaction, but it would also lay a solid groundwork for future security.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

