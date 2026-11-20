Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)

Your spouse will stand beside you today, helping make home a place of happiness and harmony. That dependable feeling will shape your response to the rest of the day. Domestic matters will hold your attention, and you will enjoy discussing what makes family life more comfortable. Jupiter in Leo in your ninth house favors guidance, teachers and travel, with good fortune leaning your way. A useful perspective will feel especially welcome when a family decision needs thought. You will have a stronger sense that your plans belong within a wider, hopeful picture. The pleasure of the day will lie in feeling supported while considering what comes next.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse will extend support across the day's concerns, and the relationship will feel cooperative. You will be able to discuss a practical matter while still enjoying the closeness of the exchange. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house all day draws your mind toward domestic comfort, your mother and a family evening. Familiar surroundings will suit your mood, and ordinary time together will feel rewarding. A conversation at home will carry more emotional importance than an elaborate plan elsewhere. Family harmony will make room for affection in its everyday form, through listening and sharing the decisions that concern you both.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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Students may find their concentration slipping, especially when thoughts keep returning to home or an enjoyable family plan. Watch out for wandering attention during study. Setting aside a defined period for one subject will be useful today. Guidance from a teacher is favored, particularly where a difficult point has been left unresolved. At work, the Sun in Scorpio in your twelfth house puts authority, seniors and self-respect in focus. You will think carefully about how much of your effort is visible and how you feel about your place in the organization. The day favors a measured conversation with someone experienced when direction is needed. Your interest in doing meaningful work will remain, even while the stronger emotional pull comes from domestic life. Quiet preparation is likely to suit that divided attention.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money from a less visible source is possible, bringing attention to resources outside the usual daily flow. If you are planning to buy a house or plot, the day strongly favors a profitable deal. Property will therefore be a substantial financial interest, with domestic comfort adding to its appeal. Support from your spouse will make the discussion feel shared, including the hopes attached to a future home. A purchase remains a major commitment, and the favorable indication concerns the opportunity before you. Review the financial commitment carefully. You will feel more engaged with money when it serves a clear household purpose, and the prospect of improving family life will carry considerable weight. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money from a less visible source is possible, bringing attention to resources outside the usual daily flow. If you are planning to buy a house or plot, the day strongly favors a profitable deal. Property will therefore be a substantial financial interest, with domestic comfort adding to its appeal. Support from your spouse will make the discussion feel shared, including the hopes attached to a future home. A purchase remains a major commitment, and the favorable indication concerns the opportunity before you. Review the financial commitment carefully. You will feel more engaged with money when it serves a clear household purpose, and the prospect of improving family life will carry considerable weight. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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The harmonious atmosphere at home will bring emotional ease. You will want somewhere familiar to return to, and a family evening will hold more attraction than keeping the day crowded. Thoughts of your mother or the comforts of home will be especially present. A quieter setting is likely to help you settle after work, particularly if professional questions have occupied your mind. Your mood will be joyful, with contentment coming from a sense of belonging. Let the evening retain some unhurried time. The day's most restorative feeling will come from being able to enjoy your own surroundings and the people who make them welcoming.

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Tip for the Day: Discuss your property plans together, then reserve a quiet stretch for study.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)