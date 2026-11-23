Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads) more less

You will approach your work with full confidence, even while a lingering household task occupies part of your mind. The day has a cheerful current, and you will feel enthusiastic about getting involved in what is happening around you. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces in your fourth house brings a heavier atmosphere around home and your mother's needs; a domestic task will drag, leaving you wanting some quiet. This will sit alongside the day's brighter mood, giving you two quite different demands on your attention. A social gathering or family function is possible. The prospect of enjoyable company will feel welcome, particularly when home responsibilities have made the day seem longer than expected.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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You will be in the mood for company that leaves room for enjoyment. Time with children or a pleasant outing will bring a lighter feeling, and a shared activity will give personal conversations an easy starting point. The Moon in Aries in your fifth house all day supports this creative, playful mood and draws your attention toward children and simple pleasures. A family occasion may provide the setting, although a smaller plan will also suit your mood. You will enjoy being part of something that asks for your interest and imagination. Home responsibilities will remain present in the background. Watch out for a slow domestic task consuming the time you hoped to spend together.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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Educational success is likely, with the day favoring students who give a subject their full attention. Your creative mood will make it easier to find an engaging way into the work. Something that felt dry can become more interesting when you see how its parts connect. Those in service will carry out their duties with confidence. The Sun in Scorpio in your twelfth house, moving direct, puts seniors and self-respect in focus, particularly around work done away from the center of attention. You will care about doing your share properly, even where the process is quiet or private. A conversation about responsibility will feel personally significant. Businesspeople are likely to make a long journey for expansion, with their attention on taking work beyond its present reach. Players have a favorable indication for recognition, and an honor or medal is possible. The strongest thread across these activities is willing participation: you will feel ready to apply yourself and see what the day offers.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money matters are likely to center on the practical cost of your plans. A business journey can bring travel spending into view, while a possible family outing will give everyday expenditure a more personal setting. You will want spending to have a clear connection with what you are doing. There is no need to turn every pleasant plan into a larger commitment. Keep the day's spending tied to the plan already agreed upon. Financial confidence will be most useful when it helps you approach an ordinary decision clearly. Work remains the main area of momentum, and wider expansion deserves patient consideration. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money matters are likely to center on the practical cost of your plans. A business journey can bring travel spending into view, while a possible family outing will give everyday expenditure a more personal setting. You will want spending to have a clear connection with what you are doing. There is no need to turn every pleasant plan into a larger commitment. Keep the day's spending tied to the plan already agreed upon. Financial confidence will be most useful when it helps you approach an ordinary decision clearly. Work remains the main area of momentum, and wider expansion deserves patient consideration. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health is likely to be good, with joy and enthusiasm supporting your involvement in the day. Your mind will still want rest after a drawn-out household responsibility. A little quiet at home will feel particularly welcome once you have finished what genuinely needs attention. An enjoyable activity will offer a change of mood, especially when it gives your imagination something pleasant to follow. You will appreciate a softer pace as the day's different demands settle.

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Tip for the Day: Set aside time for study before the household task absorbs your attention.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)