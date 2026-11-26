Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Your family may join you for a picnic, giving the day a cheerful centre and a welcome sense of comfort. You will enjoy stepping away from your usual surroundings and spending time together. The pleasure will come from sharing a simple experience and allowing everyday conversations to flow naturally. You may also feel drawn towards a little luxury. Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, encourages detachment from fixed views, making a shared experience more appealing than lengthy discussions about what everyone should do. The day will be more enjoyable when you allow room for different preferences.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Unmarried readers may hear about a marriage proposal through friends or relatives. Lovers will have a favourable day for expressing their feelings, and affection may come more easily. A gift for your partner or spouse will suit the warm mood, although the pleasure will lie more in the gesture than in the exchange itself. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your sixth house, bringing routine work and a colleague's demands, before moving into Gemini in your seventh house early in the morning. This shift places greater emphasis on your partner or an important business contact. Companionship will become a stronger theme, and you will want the other person to feel included in your happiness.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The day may begin with practical tasks that need your attention before you turn towards other people. A colleague's request could add to your schedule, so steady effort will help you clear the additional work. As the day progresses, direct communication and professional exchanges will become more important. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds drive to studies and travel-related matters, while making your opinions more forceful. Avoid impatience when discussing plans or beliefs. Students may feel a stronger urge to make progress, particularly in subjects connected with their wider interests. A useful discussion could help direct this enthusiasm. Complete your necessary duties while leaving some room for companionship later. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day may begin with practical tasks that need your attention before you turn towards other people. A colleague's request could add to your schedule, so steady effort will help you clear the additional work. As the day progresses, direct communication and professional exchanges will become more important. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds drive to studies and travel-related matters, while making your opinions more forceful. Avoid impatience when discussing plans or beliefs. Students may feel a stronger urge to make progress, particularly in subjects connected with their wider interests. A useful discussion could help direct this enthusiasm. Complete your necessary duties while leaving some room for companionship later. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your spending may centre on enjoyment, comfort or something shared with someone close. A family outing will give your money a practical purpose, and you will be more interested in enjoying the experience than making it look impressive. A small gesture of affection may also attract your attention. The day's financial theme is using your available resources to create a pleasant experience. There is no need to turn this mood into a larger spending plan. You will find particular satisfaction in choices that allow your partner or family to share the moment with you.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

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Pay attention to your health even if your mood remains cheerful. An active start followed by a social day makes it important to maintain a measured pace. You may feel drawn towards comfort, so taking a break between your duties and the outing will be helpful. Family company will give your thoughts a pleasant change of direction. Ordinary care will suit you better than trying to fit too many activities into the day. By evening, you will appreciate the quieter pleasure of spending time with someone close.

Tip for the Day: Leave breathing space between your necessary duties and the family outing.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)