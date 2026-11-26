Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)
Daily Prediction says,
Your family may join you for a picnic, giving the day a cheerful centre and a welcome sense of comfort. You will enjoy stepping away from your usual surroundings and spending time together. The pleasure will come from sharing a simple experience and allowing everyday conversations to flow naturally. You may also feel drawn towards a little luxury. Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, encourages detachment from fixed views, making a shared experience more appealing than lengthy discussions about what everyone should do. The day will be more enjoyable when you allow room for different preferences.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Unmarried readers may hear about a marriage proposal through friends or relatives. Lovers will have a favourable day for expressing their feelings, and affection may come more easily. A gift for your partner or spouse will suit the warm mood, although the pleasure will lie more in the gesture than in the exchange itself. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your sixth house, bringing routine work and a colleague's demands, before moving into Gemini in your seventh house early in the morning. This shift places greater emphasis on your partner or an important business contact. Companionship will become a stronger theme, and you will want the other person to feel included in your happiness.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
The day may begin with practical tasks that need your attention before you turn towards other people. A colleague's request could add to your schedule, so steady effort will help you clear the additional work. As the day progresses, direct communication and professional exchanges will become more important. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds drive to studies and travel-related matters, while making your opinions more forceful. Avoid impatience when discussing plans or beliefs. Students may feel a stronger urge to make progress, particularly in subjects connected with their wider interests. A useful discussion could help direct this enthusiasm. Complete your necessary duties while leaving some room for companionship later.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The day may begin with practical tasks that need your attention before you turn towards other people. A colleague's request could add to your schedule, so steady effort will help you clear the additional work. As the day progresses, direct communication and professional exchanges will become more important. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds drive to studies and travel-related matters, while making your opinions more forceful. Avoid impatience when discussing plans or beliefs. Students may feel a stronger urge to make progress, particularly in subjects connected with their wider interests. A useful discussion could help direct this enthusiasm. Complete your necessary duties while leaving some room for companionship later.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your spending may centre on enjoyment, comfort or something shared with someone close. A family outing will give your money a practical purpose, and you will be more interested in enjoying the experience than making it look impressive. A small gesture of affection may also attract your attention. The day's financial theme is using your available resources to create a pleasant experience. There is no need to turn this mood into a larger spending plan. You will find particular satisfaction in choices that allow your partner or family to share the moment with you.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Pay attention to your health even if your mood remains cheerful. An active start followed by a social day makes it important to maintain a measured pace. You may feel drawn towards comfort, so taking a break between your duties and the outing will be helpful. Family company will give your thoughts a pleasant change of direction. Ordinary care will suit you better than trying to fit too many activities into the day. By evening, you will appreciate the quieter pleasure of spending time with someone close.
Tip for the Day: Leave breathing space between your necessary duties and the family outing.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com