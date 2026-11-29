Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope

Work will require extra care today, particularly when you feel hurried or distracted. The same caution applies while driving or travelling, so remain attentive on the road. Unnecessary tension may affect your mood, making familiar responsibilities more suitable than major decisions. Some disappointing news is also possible, although its arrival is uncertain. You may feel more inward-looking than usual and find it difficult to take certain developments lightly. Chandrashtama applies today, with the Moon in Cancer in your eighth house throughout the day, bringing a restless or low mood. Keeping your expectations manageable will help you navigate the day. A task you already understand will feel easier to handle than an unfamiliar situation involving several uncertainties.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your love life will remain average, with companionship providing some stability during an otherwise unsettled day. You will want understanding from your spouse, although explaining what is troubling you may require patience. A conversation could become more demanding when it involves a subject about which you already have strong opinions. Maintaining harmony through simple and considerate communication will be important. Familiar gestures of affection and spending time together will still bring comfort. You may prefer conversations that focus on immediate concerns rather than larger decisions. Your partner's company will feel more reassuring when there is no pressure to make the day particularly special.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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Routine responsibilities will suit the day better than beginning a demanding new project. Completing a familiar task may feel more manageable and satisfying. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, increases your interest in action, communication and learning new skills. You may feel attracted to something unfamiliar even though the day's overall energy favours established responsibilities. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds enthusiasm to learning and strengthens your opinions, but it may also make you impatient during discussions. Students will benefit from revisiting familiar chapters or practising exercises they already understand. At work, focus on checking your immediate responsibilities and completing them carefully rather than rushing towards new commitments.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making major financial commitments. Your unsettled mood may influence the way you assess financial opportunities, making it better to keep important decisions open. You will feel more comfortable relying on existing arrangements than taking on a fresh commitment. Ordinary expenses will be easier to evaluate than unfamiliar proposals requiring substantial financial judgement. A money-related concern may feel more complicated if it becomes mixed with your general tension. Give yourself time to reconsider any investment opportunity when your mind is clearer. Managing your existing financial responsibilities will be the more sensible approach today. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making major financial commitments. Your unsettled mood may influence the way you assess financial opportunities, making it better to keep important decisions open. You will feel more comfortable relying on existing arrangements than taking on a fresh commitment. Ordinary expenses will be easier to evaluate than unfamiliar proposals requiring substantial financial judgement. A money-related concern may feel more complicated if it becomes mixed with your general tension. Give yourself time to reconsider any investment opportunity when your mind is clearer. Managing your existing financial responsibilities will be the more sensible approach today. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Restlessness and unnecessary tension may affect your sense of well-being today. Ordinary responsibilities could feel more demanding when your thoughts keep returning to the same concerns. Familiar surroundings and a predictable routine will help you feel more settled. Taking short breaks between tasks may also prevent mental fatigue. The evening will be better suited to quiet activities and uncomplicated conversations. Although you may feel an urge to remain active, emotional comfort will come more easily from maintaining a manageable pace. Avoid filling every available moment with another responsibility.

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Tip for the Day: Stick to familiar tasks, drive carefully and postpone major financial decisions.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)