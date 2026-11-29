Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)
Daily Prediction says,
Work will require extra care today, particularly when you feel hurried or distracted. The same caution applies while driving or travelling, so remain attentive on the road. Unnecessary tension may affect your mood, making familiar responsibilities more suitable than major decisions. Some disappointing news is also possible, although its arrival is uncertain. You may feel more inward-looking than usual and find it difficult to take certain developments lightly. Chandrashtama applies today, with the Moon in Cancer in your eighth house throughout the day, bringing a restless or low mood. Keeping your expectations manageable will help you navigate the day. A task you already understand will feel easier to handle than an unfamiliar situation involving several uncertainties.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your love life will remain average, with companionship providing some stability during an otherwise unsettled day. You will want understanding from your spouse, although explaining what is troubling you may require patience. A conversation could become more demanding when it involves a subject about which you already have strong opinions. Maintaining harmony through simple and considerate communication will be important. Familiar gestures of affection and spending time together will still bring comfort. You may prefer conversations that focus on immediate concerns rather than larger decisions. Your partner's company will feel more reassuring when there is no pressure to make the day particularly special.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Routine responsibilities will suit the day better than beginning a demanding new project. Completing a familiar task may feel more manageable and satisfying. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, increases your interest in action, communication and learning new skills. You may feel attracted to something unfamiliar even though the day's overall energy favours established responsibilities. Mars in Leo, your ninth house, adds enthusiasm to learning and strengthens your opinions, but it may also make you impatient during discussions. Students will benefit from revisiting familiar chapters or practising exercises they already understand. At work, focus on checking your immediate responsibilities and completing them carefully rather than rushing towards new commitments.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making major financial commitments. Your unsettled mood may influence the way you assess financial opportunities, making it better to keep important decisions open. You will feel more comfortable relying on existing arrangements than taking on a fresh commitment. Ordinary expenses will be easier to evaluate than unfamiliar proposals requiring substantial financial judgement. A money-related concern may feel more complicated if it becomes mixed with your general tension. Give yourself time to reconsider any investment opportunity when your mind is clearer. Managing your existing financial responsibilities will be the more sensible approach today.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making major financial commitments. Your unsettled mood may influence the way you assess financial opportunities, making it better to keep important decisions open. You will feel more comfortable relying on existing arrangements than taking on a fresh commitment. Ordinary expenses will be easier to evaluate than unfamiliar proposals requiring substantial financial judgement. A money-related concern may feel more complicated if it becomes mixed with your general tension. Give yourself time to reconsider any investment opportunity when your mind is clearer. Managing your existing financial responsibilities will be the more sensible approach today.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Restlessness and unnecessary tension may affect your sense of well-being today. Ordinary responsibilities could feel more demanding when your thoughts keep returning to the same concerns. Familiar surroundings and a predictable routine will help you feel more settled. Taking short breaks between tasks may also prevent mental fatigue. The evening will be better suited to quiet activities and uncomplicated conversations. Although you may feel an urge to remain active, emotional comfort will come more easily from maintaining a manageable pace. Avoid filling every available moment with another responsibility.
Tip for the Day: Stick to familiar tasks, drive carefully and postpone major financial decisions.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com