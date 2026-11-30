Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)
Daily Prediction says,
Home will feel happier as you enjoy sweet relations with your spouse and take satisfaction in how the children are doing. This is a day of success, although its opening will carry a more unsettled mood. The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless feeling. It then moves into Leo in your ninth house early in the morning, turning attention toward learning, an elder or a journey. Keep major decisions out of that restless opening. Familiar tasks will suit it well. As the day develops, you will feel more receptive to guidance and better able to enjoy what is going well around you.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse will be sweet, and everyday conversation will carry a pleasant sense of closeness. You will enjoy talking about how the day has unfolded, with family progress giving you something satisfying to share. Lovers are likely to get an opportunity to meet. The possibility of spending time together will lift your mood, even when the arrangement has to fit around ordinary obligations.
Children will do reasonably well, bringing a quieter form of pleasure into family life. You will appreciate their efforts during a normal conversation. Affection will feel easy to express once the initial restlessness gives way to the day's more confident mood.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Students will study with full concentration and confidence. A subject that deserves sustained attention will hold your interest, and the day will give you a clear sense of being engaged with your work. Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, brings detachment from the need to accept every grand explanation, allowing you to let go of an approach that no longer holds your interest. Guidance from a teacher or elder will still have a place in the day.
At work, familiar responsibilities will provide a steady beginning, followed by a stronger sense of forward movement. The day favors a calculated professional risk when the task and its demands are already understood. Success will be a broad theme, with satisfaction coming through your own work as well as developments within the family.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
At work, familiar responsibilities will provide a steady beginning, followed by a stronger sense of forward movement. The day favors a calculated professional risk when the task and its demands are already understood. Success will be a broad theme, with satisfaction coming through your own work as well as developments within the family.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Financial decisions will occupy a quieter place alongside the day's stronger themes of study and companionship. You will think about where your resources are going and what deserves your attention. The Sun in Scorpio, your twelfth house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect into the area of expenses and withdrawal, making a private discussion about an outgoing feel personally important. You will care about having your judgment treated seriously.
A calculated move conncted with your work is favored, but a particular cash return is not established by today's indications. The satisfaction of making progress will be more immediate than any conclusion about future earnings.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your health will be sound, and you will feel joyful. The unsettled beginning will therefore be only one part of the day, followed by a more open and confident frame of mind. You will enjoy having something worthwhile to concentrate on, and a sweet exchange at home will add to your sense of ease.
An ordinary pause after completing a familiar task will feel satisfying. You will be able to take pleasure in the children's progress and in your own concentration. By the close of the day, those encouraging moments will occupy more of your thoughts than the early restlessness.
Tip for the Day: Begin with familiar duties, then give your strongest attention to study.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com