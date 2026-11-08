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Sagittarius Horoscope Today, November 8, 2026: Friends’ good news may brighten your day, but a house purchase needs thought

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Income will cover expenses, leaving this an average financial day.

Published on: Nov 8, 2026, 04:09:48 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)
Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)

A friend will share good news, giving an otherwise financially average day a cheerful center. You will enjoy hearing what is happening in your circle, and a gathering or friendly exchange will make the day feel connected. With the Moon in Libra in your eleventh house all day, contacts and income come into focus alongside that welcome news. Your own finances will remain practical: earnings will be just enough to meet expenses. Business will stay steady, giving you something familiar to work with. A long journey may be canceled, so the day’s social warmth will sit alongside some uncertainty about travel. Your clear warning is to postpone a house-buying decision. The strongest opening today is through conversation and guidance, with less support for a major property commitment.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will show positive signs. Conversation will have a warmer tone, and you will feel more willing to share what has been on your mind. The day’s friendly atmosphere will carry into your closest connection, making ordinary companionship feel more enjoyable. A message or discussion will give you something pleasant to return to during the day. You will also feel more open to hearing about another person’s hopes. If travel has been part of a shared plan, its possible cancellation will change the arrangement, while the affectionate direction of the day remains favorable. Time together will hold its value even when the setting stays familiar.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

A classmate may help students with their work, particularly where a discussion makes the material easier to follow. Jupiter in Leo, your ninth house, is direct and at home in this house, favoring guidance, teachers and good fortune. A useful explanation is likely to give a confusing subject a clearer shape. Travel connected with learning has a favorable background, though the long trip already under consideration may still be canceled. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, is retrograde, bringing messages and study discussions back through your circle of contacts. An earlier conversation will feel relevant again. In business, activity will remain steady. The day favors using the relationships already available to you, with an exchange of information more likely to help than a dramatic change in direction. Familiar work will keep its place alongside the livelier social current.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Friendly contact will brighten your mood, and you will feel mentally more engaged when there is something useful to discuss. A canceled travel plan may leave you temporarily unsettled, especially if you had been looking forward to the change of scene. Your attention will soon return to the people and activities already around you. The day supplies a sociable emotional tone, with no specific physical development indicated. A familiar evening will feel comfortable after the movement of messages and plans. You will enjoy having time to absorb good news and reconnect with your own interests.

Tip for the Day: Make room for a helpful conversation and let the house decision wait.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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