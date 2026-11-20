If you are a Sagittarius, 2026 has asked you to rethink what freedom means in your relationships, family life and career. According to an astrologer, Chani Nicolas, this year is about letting go of roles that no longer feel right and making room for a life that reflects who you are today.

Sagittarius season 2026: Astrological insights for different aspects of life. ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)

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As the year moves towards its final weeks, these themes offer you a chance to review what has changed and what you still want to work on.

Love horoscope

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Chani Nicholas forecast highlights a major shift in your closest relationships. Uranus entered Gemini on April 25, 2026, bringing a period of change and fresh perspectives to committed partnerships.

You may find yourself questioning old labels or asking whether your current relationship gives you enough room to grow.

Also Read Jupiter in Leo 2026: Astrologer shares a fresh perspective on empty nest syndrome

Career horoscope

A lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3, 2026, at 3:33 am PT, offered a moment to reflect on your career direction and what meaningful work looks like to you.

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{{^usCountry}} The astrologer's reading suggests that you do not need to follow an old definition of success simply because others expect it. If perfectionism or an outdated role has held you back, use this period to recognise what you genuinely want to contribute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The astrologer's reading suggests that you do not need to follow an old definition of success simply because others expect it. If perfectionism or an outdated role has held you back, use this period to recognise what you genuinely want to contribute. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

Health Horoscope

Your approach to health and self-care may also change. CHANI highlights the need to listen to your body and experiment with routines that support your needs.

Instead of forcing yourself into a strict wellness plan, explore movement, breathwork or other practices that help you feel more balanced.

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Disclaimer: These predictions are not guaranteed outcomes and should not replace professional advice.