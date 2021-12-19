Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 19: Take a break from work

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you may have to open your door to a new opportunity, which may give you a chance to start afresh. Bringing some changes in your life may be on your priority list. The stars continue to shine on you as positive events light up your path. You may get to showcase your hidden talents and personality traits at a social gathering; so, make the most of every moment as it comes. You need to keep your personal and professional lives separate as they may create distractions and you may lose your focus from your set targets. You are likely to work hard towards achieving them without caring much about the tough journey ahead. Upheavals may bring life-altering changes in different aspects, which may prove beneficial for you. Students may excel in their academic fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Finance Today

On your financial front, the day remains moderate. Some monetary transactions may bring steady profits. You need to be on the lookout for an additional source of income to take care of your rising expenses.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family life is likely to be rewarding as you get to spend time with your loved ones. A break from work may enable you to lend a helping hand in household chores, spreading cheer at home.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, now is the perfect time to focus your attention on new projects. You may be brimming with confidence and are likely to make steady progress. Work-related travel is foreseen for some.

Scorpio Health Today

Those suffering from ailments related to the stomach may find respite in home remedies. However, abdominal issues should not be left untreated. Health needs to be your topmost priority or it may trouble you in the long run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to go through some tough times. Your beloved may not be as patient as you, which may leave you frustrated. Give them a chance to realize the consequences of their temper before you give them a taste of their own medicine.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026