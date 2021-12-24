Scorpio Daily Horoscope for December 24: Instability is foreseen in relationship

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is going to be a good day. Some financial decisions you make today may turn out favourable and reap great rewards in future. You may become the source of inspiration for your co-workers. You may take on some new responsibilities or challenging tasks to prove your true potential and abilities on the professional front. You may manage to handle these challenging tasks successfully, so fret not.

Instability is foreseen in personal relationships. Try to find out the root cause of the issue and solve all your love or marital problems wisely and patiently. Some may feel enthusiastic, healthy and energetic and perform well on the work front. Avoid getting angry about minor issues in order to maintain energy and enthusiasm throughout the day.

What else is there to reveal? Find out more?

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. Some may crave lavish life and splurge on luxurious items. Some may do charity. Past investments may reap rewards and keep your bank balance full.

Scorpio Family Today

This is a normal day on the family front. You may guide and offer good advice to someone in the family. Your spouse may be in a very good and understanding mood today and shower love upon you. Some may get a chance to connect with old friends.

Scorpio Career Today

You may start your day with optimism and complete all your tasks with ease on the professional front. Your work techniques, smart approaches, useful ideas and skills may be highly appreciated. Some may work hard to achieve their targets on the career front.

Scorpio Health Today

Jogging and walking every day is good for your health. Try to meditate every day to maintain calmness of mind and body. No major health issues are indicated, so fret not.

Scorpio Love Life Today

This is not a favourable day on the love front. You may have to deal with the mood swings of your partner or cancel plans of enjoying an evening out. You need to realize your limits in order to maintain a healthy relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

