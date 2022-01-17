Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 17: There may be difficulties in love

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today can be a little tiring for you and your brain will demand some good habits to keep itself distracted from the anxiety you could experience. You should inculcate the habit of practicing meditation to get rid of anxiety. There are chances of failure, so rethink every action before taking it. Small mistakes can cost you fortunes. Those mistakes would lead you to success, so accept it in a sporting manner and move on with the lesson. Your personality will make you the Centre of attraction and you would be loved by all. You will be appreciated by your closed circle but try to postpone any news plans or projects till a short duration. Singles might find it difficult to find new love and others can be away from their loved ones for a little while.

Scorpio Finance Today

Spend your money carefully as you can run out of money this week. Family business will give you profit. Make a budget for yourself and follow it.

Scorpio Family Today

Your family business can expand. Your family will need you now more than ever. This is not a good time to be away from your family. It is the right time to go on family vacation.

Scorpio Career Today

Your career will continue to work as it is. You may run out of money. Not many favorable things will happen. Do not overestimate your talents and skills as it could backfire this time.

Scorpio Health Today

You should work on removing the stress you will be getting from work. Find a new hobby and eat healthy, light food. Practice meditation or start yoga to keep your mind in check.

Scorpio Love Life Today

There will be many ups and downs in your love life. You can feel differences with your partner. Resolving your issues with them calmly will be beneficial for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026