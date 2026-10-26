Cyclone Arnab LIVE: Cyclone forms, Andhra Pradesh on alert for ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm's landfall

Cyclone Arnab updates

-Cyclone Arnab forms: The deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm “Arnab” [Pronunciation: Ornab], the IMD said in a post on X, at around 9 am, on Monday.

-Cyclone Arnab current status: The weather department said, at 5:30 am, the cyclone lay centred over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 610 km southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 650 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh).

-Cyclone Arnab to be ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: Cylone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the same region on October 27.

-Cyclone Arnab landfall: The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, by forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.