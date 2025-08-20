Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Be ready with different ideas at meetings

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You may also surprise your lover with gifts during a romantic dinner.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a charming person

Feel the love and spread it around. Ensure that your professional life will be productive today. Prefer safe financial investments. Minor health issues may exist.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may find minor troubles in the love affair, but you will overcome them with a positive attitude. Obtain the best results at work. Financially, you are good, but you will have issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Never let your emotions get the best of you while having disagreements. Be cool even while having disagreements, and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. This will help you settle even the issues of the past. It is also crucial not to drag the parents into the fights. You may also surprise your lover with gifts during a romantic dinner. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. However, do not impose your concepts and thoughts on the lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will see no major professional hiccup today, and this is also the right time to update the profile on a job portal. Those who handle managerial designations will be successful in presenting the concepts to the clients, while business developers, designers, human resource professionals, and lawyers will have a tight schedule handling complicated cases. Be ready with different ideas at meetings, and your knowledge about the work will win the confidence of the management. You may also see trouble caused by office politics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side. You will see money coming from different sources, and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You may buy electronic appliances, while there will also be success in settling a financial issue with a friend. You may invest in property today, and you may also consider a vacation abroad. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. You may also have issues with siblings over family property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may be present. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications today. Children may develop bruises while playing, and some seniors may also require consulting a doctor for sleep-related issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Be ready with different ideas at meetings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On