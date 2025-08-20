Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Be ready with different ideas at meetings

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a charming person Feel the love and spread it around. Ensure that your professional life will be productive today. Prefer safe financial investments. Minor health issues may exist. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You may find minor troubles in the love affair, but you will overcome them with a positive attitude. Obtain the best results at work. Financially, you are good, but you will have issues.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Never let your emotions get the best of you while having disagreements. Be cool even while having disagreements, and ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. This will help you settle even the issues of the past. It is also crucial not to drag the parents into the fights. You may also surprise your lover with gifts during a romantic dinner. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. However, do not impose your concepts and thoughts on the lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You will see no major professional hiccup today, and this is also the right time to update the profile on a job portal. Those who handle managerial designations will be successful in presenting the concepts to the clients, while business developers, designers, human resource professionals, and lawyers will have a tight schedule handling complicated cases. Be ready with different ideas at meetings, and your knowledge about the work will win the confidence of the management. You may also see trouble caused by office politics.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side. You will see money coming from different sources, and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. You may buy electronic appliances, while there will also be success in settling a financial issue with a friend. You may invest in property today, and you may also consider a vacation abroad. Pick the second part of the day to donate money to charity. You may also have issues with siblings over family property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may be present. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications today. Children may develop bruises while playing, and some seniors may also require consulting a doctor for sleep-related issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

