Scorpio Horoscope Today for August 28, 2025: Take up new challenges at work to give positive outputs
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You may also receive job interview calls, mostly in the second half of the day.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with a smile
The love life will be creative, and there will also be incidents at the workplace to prove one's mettle. Avoid health risks and utilize the finances smartly.
Take up new challenges at work to give positive outputs. The relationship will see productive moments. Do not compromise on health. You are also good in terms of money.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Be a patient listener and also shower affection on the lover. Some single females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. You should also be careful to avoid arguments in the relationship, while the second part of the day is auspicious to introduce the lover to the family. Some love affairs demand more communication, and you should consider the aspirations of the lover while making decisions related to travelling. You should also be careful not to let office romance impact your marital life today.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Ensure you give up your egos while being a part of team projects. There will be minor challenges in specific tasks that will demand brushing up on technical skills. Legal, hospitality, IT, banking, and healthcare professionals will have a tightly packed schedule. You may also expect minor criticism at the workplace. Entrepreneurs may also launch a new concept or product this morning. You may also receive job interview calls, mostly in the second half of the day.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
You should be ready to financially help a sibling or friend, and the second part of the day is also good to resolve monetary issues within the family. Today is a good day to plan a vacation, as your financial status permits that. The second part of the day is also good for buying a car. Some unexpected expenses may also come up, such as a medical emergency or a legal issue.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
No serious medical issue will come. However, those who have respiratory issues need to be careful. There can be mild fever or migraine, which can disrupt the normal day. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Today is also a good day to quit smoking and alcohol consumption.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
