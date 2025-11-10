Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for November 10, 2025: Property-related issues may exist within the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Avoid making large-scale investments in stock and speculative business.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your egos under watch

You must keep the love affair going. Do not compromise on professional ethics. Overcome the financial barriers through proper planning. The health is good.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Do not let the previous issues impact the current flow of romance. The second part of the day is also good for single natives to accept or make a proposal. You may consider the day to spend more time together. Avoid delving into the past today. You should also be ready to face challenges in the form of egos, which may also cause trouble within the family. Married females may conceive today. Do not drag parents into your arguments, which may also complicate issues.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your chemistry with the HR team may not be good, and this causes trouble. Some technical professionals may lose their temper at crucial meetings. You should not shy away from experiments in the project. Job seekers may find a suitable job before the day ends. Students may clear the examinations. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Property-related issues may exist within the family, and you may require taking a bold or strong step. This may also create issues between you and your sibling. Avoid making large-scale investments in stock and speculative business. But you are good to invest in mutual funds today. Some unexpected expenses may come up, such as a medical emergency or a legal issue.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on the lifestyle. Wake up early to start the day with minor exercise. Those who are suffering from hypertension need to be in the company of people with a positive attitude. Diabetic natives must be careful to have a balanced diet sans sugar. Seniors may have issues while walking. Females must avoid lifting heavy objects today. You should also avoid driving under the influence of alcohol today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
