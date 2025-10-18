Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Future prosperity may exist

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success has no shortcuts Display your feelings without inhibition. A packed official schedule will offer opportunities to prove the mettle. Financially, you are good, but do not spend much. Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful of troubles in your personal and professional life. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity, and health will also be fair to you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. You need to handle issues diplomatically. Your lover prefers your presence today. It is good to plan a vacation together, and you may also discuss the relationship with your parents for approval. Some love affairs may also witness turbulence due to the interference of a sibling, relative, or friend. You should also be careful while spending time together, and do not delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt your lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to egos at the workplace, and you may also require handling performance-related issues. A senior may criticize your attitude, and this may lead to mental stress. You need to be careful not to take up arguments with co-workers. You should also be careful to come up with new ideas at team sessions. This is crucial for those who hold sales, marketing, advertising, and architecture and design profiles. Businessmen may have issues associated with productivity. Some traders may be serious about taking the trade to new areas.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. You are good at making investments in the stock market. Females may acquire a part of the family property. There will also be positive outcomes in legal issues that may bring you prosperity. Some businessmen will sign new deals. However, it is crucial to keep a watch on the financial activities. Do not trust your friends and partners with money today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Keep stress under control and start the day with yoga or meditation. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food to stay healthy. There can be issues associated with the eyes, and you may also consult a doctor for an infection in the ear. Females will have skin infections, and children may also complain about body aches today. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)