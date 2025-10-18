Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Future prosperity may exist

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Financially, you are good, but do not spend much.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, success has no shortcuts

Display your feelings without inhibition. A packed official schedule will offer opportunities to prove the mettle. Financially, you are good, but do not spend much.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful of troubles in your personal and professional life. You will have opportunities to grow at the office. There will be prosperity, and health will also be fair to you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the relationship. You need to handle issues diplomatically. Your lover prefers your presence today. It is good to plan a vacation together, and you may also discuss the relationship with your parents for approval. Some love affairs may also witness turbulence due to the interference of a sibling, relative, or friend. You should also be careful while spending time together, and do not delve into the unpleasant past that may hurt your lover.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

There can be issues related to egos at the workplace, and you may also require handling performance-related issues. A senior may criticize your attitude, and this may lead to mental stress. You need to be careful not to take up arguments with co-workers. You should also be careful to come up with new ideas at team sessions. This is crucial for those who hold sales, marketing, advertising, and architecture and design profiles. Businessmen may have issues associated with productivity. Some traders may be serious about taking the trade to new areas.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. You are good at making investments in the stock market. Females may acquire a part of the family property. There will also be positive outcomes in legal issues that may bring you prosperity. Some businessmen will sign new deals. However, it is crucial to keep a watch on the financial activities. Do not trust your friends and partners with money today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Keep stress under control and start the day with yoga or meditation. Drink plenty of water and avoid junk food to stay healthy. There can be issues associated with the eyes, and you may also consult a doctor for an infection in the ear. Females will have skin infections, and children may also complain about body aches today. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Future prosperity may exist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On