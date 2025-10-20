Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: Your commitment at work may be tested today

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: Come up with innovative ideas at team sessions.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a plan for everything

Make the day trouble-free. Look for a happy love life & successful professional one. Good financial status demands smart investment plans. Health demands care.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful while having discussions about love life. Pay attention to the investment plans. Handle the professional pressure with care. Your health may develop complications.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There will be a tough time in the relationship. Your lover may be adamant today, and the stubborn attitude may upset you. However, you need to have control over your emotions. Your attitude is crucial in your love life, and you mustn't delve into the past. Avoid unpleasant conversations. Some love affairs will demand more communication. Females may confidently accept a proposal today. Married natives need to be careful about office romance, as their spouse will find this out in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will be tested today. There will be issues over productivity, and some tasks may also require you to upgrade your technical knowledge. Do not let professional egos hamper the performance. Come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Do not expect everything to be positive today, as minor errors may upset the clients, and you may also require working additional hours to complete crucial tasks.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, do not spend wildly. Instead, have a plan. Consider safe investment options, such as mutual funds and fixed deposits. You should take the guidance of an expert on investments in the stock market. You may also consider buying electronic appliances, while females may require spending on a celebration at the workplace. Businessmen will see returns from the trade, which will help in expansion plans.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You need to pay attention to your health. Minor issues may impact routine life. You may develop respiratory issues. Those who have a history of cardiac ailments need to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness. Some females will have gynecological issues, while children may miss the class due to viral fever, cough issues, and digestive problems. Children may also develop bruises while playing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
