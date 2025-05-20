Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2025, predicts launching new ventures

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful about hurdles on your way Let the emotions be fruitful but avoid them from dictating things in both love and professional life. Pay attention to your health. Wealth also demands care. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 20 May 2025: You may also buy electronic appliances and fashion accessories today. (Freepik)

Spend more time with the lover and ensure your love affair is productive. Take up new assignments at the office to gain better professional growth. Both wealth and health will require special attention today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair intact through open communication. While you spend time together, value the privacy of the lover and do not hurt the emotions of the partner that may lead to tremors today. Some love affairs lack proper communication and can also lead to a breakup. Do not stick to a love affair where you don’t feel honored. Those who had a break-up in the recent past will see some bright moments today. The second half of the day is good to make the call on marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new responsibilities that will also lead to career growth. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. You may travel today and will also need to strive hard to convince clients, especially if you are into marketing and sales. For students, academic life will be successful. For businessmen, extra caution is mandatory while making important decisions, especially related to business expansions.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. However, this will not impact the routine life. You may also buy electronic appliances and fashion accessories today. Businessmen will see opportunities to launch new ventures as funding is not a serious concern. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may come up today. It is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. You should avoid driving at a high speed. Those who develop minor pain in the chest or head must consult a doctor. Students playing outside will have minor bruises as well. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)