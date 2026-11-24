Scorpio (Oct 24- Nov 22)
Daily Prediction says,
A busy start at work will give way to a day of family enjoyment, with a picnic on the cards. You will find time for comfort and the pleasure of spending time together. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your sixth house, putting routine work and a colleague's demands first, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your seventh house. Steady effort will help you manage the initial responsibilities, after which companionship will become the stronger theme. A partner or business contact will occupy more of your attention. The contrast will be noticeable: the day will begin with tasks to complete and gradually open up to conversations you look forward to having. A family outing will give everyone a shared occasion to enjoy. You will feel ready to spend time with loved ones, and simple comforts will hold their appeal.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Unmarried readers may receive a proposal through a friend or relative. An introduction through someone in your circle may feel easier to consider because you already have familiar ground for conversation. For lovers, the day favors expressing feelings to someone who matters. You may feel encouraged to express your affection, although the other person's response will remain their own. Established couples will enjoy spending time together, and a thoughtful gift will suit the mood. The family picnic will also create an opportunity for affectionate conversations away from the usual domestic routine. Your willingness to participate will make companionship feel especially welcome.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde and rewards steady study or creative effort, with results arriving slowly. A child or student may need patient attention to understand something that is not yet clear. This fits well with the day's family focus, as spending time together will make you more aware of how someone younger is progressing. At work, the initial demands are best handled by following your usual routine, and steady effort will make them manageable. The Sun in Scorpio, your first house, brings authority and self-respect into focus, making your position in a conversation with a senior feel important. The day favors presenting your work calmly and directly. Recognition is likely to depend on the quality of your efforts, while personal confidence will help you explain them.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Enjoyment and comfort will influence your spending decisions today. An outing or a gift for your spouse may feel worth considering because it is part of a happy occasion. The financial focus will be on what you choose to enjoy, with no promise of an exceptional gain. You will be more interested in making shared experiences pleasant than in treating every purchase as a major decision. A simple spending limit will help keep the outing stress-free. If a romantic introduction comes through someone in your wider circle, conversation will matter much more than an expensive display. Familiar pleasures are likely to bring enough satisfaction for the day.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Enjoyment and comfort will influence your spending decisions today. An outing or a gift for your spouse may feel worth considering because it is part of a happy occasion. The financial focus will be on what you choose to enjoy, with no promise of an exceptional gain. You will be more interested in making shared experiences pleasant than in treating every purchase as a major decision. A simple spending limit will help keep the outing stress-free. If a romantic introduction comes through someone in your wider circle, conversation will matter much more than an expensive display. Familiar pleasures are likely to bring enough satisfaction for the day.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Avoid neglecting your health while everyone is enjoying themselves. The day's cheerful atmosphere may make it easier to postpone an existing concern, but it still deserves appropriate attention. Regular meals and sufficient rest will help you enjoy the outing. There will be room for comfort today, including a less demanding stretch after you finish your early work responsibilities. Your mood will respond positively to companionship. Spending time with family will also offer a welcome break from thinking only about duties and the next task ahead.
Tip for the Day: Make room for affection after settling your initial work responsibilities.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com