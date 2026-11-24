Scorpio (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A busy start at work will give way to a day of family enjoyment, with a picnic on the cards. You will find time for comfort and the pleasure of spending time together. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your sixth house, putting routine work and a colleague's demands first, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your seventh house. Steady effort will help you manage the initial responsibilities, after which companionship will become the stronger theme. A partner or business contact will occupy more of your attention. The contrast will be noticeable: the day will begin with tasks to complete and gradually open up to conversations you look forward to having. A family outing will give everyone a shared occasion to enjoy. You will feel ready to spend time with loved ones, and simple comforts will hold their appeal.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

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Unmarried readers may receive a proposal through a friend or relative. An introduction through someone in your circle may feel easier to consider because you already have familiar ground for conversation. For lovers, the day favors expressing feelings to someone who matters. You may feel encouraged to express your affection, although the other person's response will remain their own. Established couples will enjoy spending time together, and a thoughtful gift will suit the mood. The family picnic will also create an opportunity for affectionate conversations away from the usual domestic routine. Your willingness to participate will make companionship feel especially welcome.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

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Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde and rewards steady study or creative effort, with results arriving slowly. A child or student may need patient attention to understand something that is not yet clear. This fits well with the day's family focus, as spending time together will make you more aware of how someone younger is progressing. At work, the initial demands are best handled by following your usual routine, and steady effort will make them manageable. The Sun in Scorpio, your first house, brings authority and self-respect into focus, making your position in a conversation with a senior feel important. The day favors presenting your work calmly and directly. Recognition is likely to depend on the quality of your efforts, while personal confidence will help you explain them.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Enjoyment and comfort will influence your spending decisions today. An outing or a gift for your spouse may feel worth considering because it is part of a happy occasion. The financial focus will be on what you choose to enjoy, with no promise of an exceptional gain. You will be more interested in making shared experiences pleasant than in treating every purchase as a major decision. A simple spending limit will help keep the outing stress-free. If a romantic introduction comes through someone in your wider circle, conversation will matter much more than an expensive display. Familiar pleasures are likely to bring enough satisfaction for the day. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enjoyment and comfort will influence your spending decisions today. An outing or a gift for your spouse may feel worth considering because it is part of a happy occasion. The financial focus will be on what you choose to enjoy, with no promise of an exceptional gain. You will be more interested in making shared experiences pleasant than in treating every purchase as a major decision. A simple spending limit will help keep the outing stress-free. If a romantic introduction comes through someone in your wider circle, conversation will matter much more than an expensive display. Familiar pleasures are likely to bring enough satisfaction for the day. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Avoid neglecting your health while everyone is enjoying themselves. The day's cheerful atmosphere may make it easier to postpone an existing concern, but it still deserves appropriate attention. Regular meals and sufficient rest will help you enjoy the outing. There will be room for comfort today, including a less demanding stretch after you finish your early work responsibilities. Your mood will respond positively to companionship. Spending time with family will also offer a welcome break from thinking only about duties and the next task ahead.

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Tip for the Day: Make room for affection after settling your initial work responsibilities.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)