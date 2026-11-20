Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope

Good news from your children will give you a happy moment to share at home. Joy will come easily today, and you will be more willing to make room for something enjoyable alongside your responsibilities. With the Moon in Pisces in your fifth house all day, a lighter, creative mood will accompany time with children or a pleasant outing. An ordinary conversation will feel more engaging because your interest will be fully in it. The day offers room for both enjoyment and purposeful activity. You will be able to take pleasure in a family development while keeping your attention on what deserves doing next.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Love affairs can move forward, and you will feel ready to express your interest more openly. An approach from someone attracted to you is possible, giving a familiar day a more personal excitement. Those already involved will enjoy a mood that welcomes affection and shared amusement. Time together will feel valuable even when the plan is simple. A pleasant outing is possible, especially if it allows an easy conversation away from work. Your enthusiasm will be more visible, and you will have less inclination to keep every feeling private. The day favors taking an existing romantic connection a little further through a clear, warm exchange.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Students will study with wholehearted concentration. Your willingness to stay with a subject will be strong, especially once the first stretch of work is underway. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, rewards steady effort in study and creative work, although results arrive slowly and a child or student needs a patient hand. Your dedication will therefore matter even where recognition takes time. You will work wisely and sincerely, bringing care to duties that deserve proper attention. Business owners can open new ventures, while employees can do better in their jobs. Direct Mars in Leo, your tenth house, adds professional drive and intensity, making you keen to push work forward. Watch out for a short temper over professional demands. Your strongest contribution will be the energy you bring to the task itself.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The day favors a calculated business initiative supported by your own knowledge of the work. A new venture is possible, and your confidence will be connected to the effort you are prepared to make. There is scope to think beyond the current routine, especially when a practical opportunity fits the business you understand. Financial decisions will feel more purposeful when linked to an actual working plan. The cheerful mood will also make enjoyable spending appealing, perhaps around shared leisure or time with children. Give any business commitment a calm review before agreeing to it. The favorable direction lies in an informed move that you can follow through on. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day favors a calculated business initiative supported by your own knowledge of the work. A new venture is possible, and your confidence will be connected to the effort you are prepared to make. There is scope to think beyond the current routine, especially when a practical opportunity fits the business you understand. Financial decisions will feel more purposeful when linked to an actual working plan. The cheerful mood will also make enjoyable spending appealing, perhaps around shared leisure or time with children. Give any business commitment a calm review before agreeing to it. The favorable direction lies in an informed move that you can follow through on. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Happiness and creative interest will color your sense of the day. You will enjoy having something besides duties to think about, and time with children or a pleasant outing will offer a welcome change of atmosphere. Work enthusiasm may keep you mentally occupied after a task is finished, so a gentler evening is likely to suit you. Your attention will respond well to an activity that you genuinely enjoy. A little space between professional demands and personal company will help the change of mood feel natural. By evening, you will be ready to give the happier parts of the day your full attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Give patient attention to a child while keeping your work ambitions steady.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)