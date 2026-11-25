Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
Daily Prediction says,
At home, your spouse will support you, and that backing will give the day a reassuring start. Wednesday favours working together, with a romantic mood making an ordinary exchange feel warmer. The Moon in Taurus in your seventh house all day puts a partner or business contact at the centre of events. You will be more willing to discuss something that has felt easier to carry alone. Shared decisions will hold your interest, and companionship will matter even while professional responsibilities remain active. There will be satisfaction in having someone beside you who understands the immediate question. Your attention will move naturally between home and the people with whom you work. The day's strongest promise is support from your spouse, giving personal plans a firmer emotional setting. An ordinary conversation will carry that reassurance into the rest of your day.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
You will feel romantic, with a stronger wish to make time for your partner. Your spouse's support will feel personal and useful, particularly when you explain what is occupying your mind. Everyday closeness will have more appeal than an elaborate display of affection. A shared conversation will give you a sense of being accompanied in your choices. Those getting to know someone will be more interested in genuine engagement than in keeping the exchange casual. Respect will matter in your dealings with women, and your own tone will shape how comfortable a conversation feels. Warmth will come naturally when you feel heard, making this a favourable day for giving the relationship proper attention.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Studies are favoured, and sustained attention is likely to make an important subject easier to understand. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, brings messages and learning into quieter surroundings, making private study or preparation especially relevant. You will want room to follow a thought through before discussing it widely. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, brings seniors and responsibilities into focus, with recognition likely to grow when you take charge of the right task. Business owners may receive new offers, and growth through a new partner is possible. A professional exchange is likely to feel more promising when both sides have a clear role. The day supports useful participation in an existing responsibility, with cooperation carrying real weight. Students will find that an uninterrupted stretch suits the material before them.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
The day favours savings, with greater satisfaction likely to come from strengthening what you already have. A conversation with your spouse will make the household's financial priorities feel easier to share. Business offers may bring scope for future growth, although an offer remains a starting point for discussion. Your interest will be in whether an arrangement supports something dependable. Money set aside is likely to feel more reassuring than money committed in a hurry. The financial tone suits measured choices and a clear understanding between the people involved. You will feel more settled when personal spending and a shared goal fit together.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The day favours savings, with greater satisfaction likely to come from strengthening what you already have. A conversation with your spouse will make the household's financial priorities feel easier to share. Business offers may bring scope for future growth, although an offer remains a starting point for discussion. Your interest will be in whether an arrangement supports something dependable. Money set aside is likely to feel more reassuring than money committed in a hurry. The financial tone suits measured choices and a clear understanding between the people involved. You will feel more settled when personal spending and a shared goal fit together.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your health may feel below your usual level, making the day's food choices important. Watch careless eating when company or work distracts you from your regular routine. The day favours familiar meals and regular exercise at a pace you already know. Emotional warmth will improve your experience of the day, though physical comfort will still require attention. A quieter interval after a busy exchange is likely to feel welcome, giving you space before the next responsibility.
Tip for the Day: Make room for your partner's support and keep your meals regular.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com