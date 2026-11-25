Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope Today

At home, your spouse will support you, and that backing will give the day a reassuring start. Wednesday favours working together, with a romantic mood making an ordinary exchange feel warmer. The Moon in Taurus in your seventh house all day puts a partner or business contact at the centre of events. You will be more willing to discuss something that has felt easier to carry alone. Shared decisions will hold your interest, and companionship will matter even while professional responsibilities remain active. There will be satisfaction in having someone beside you who understands the immediate question. Your attention will move naturally between home and the people with whom you work. The day's strongest promise is support from your spouse, giving personal plans a firmer emotional setting. An ordinary conversation will carry that reassurance into the rest of your day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

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You will feel romantic, with a stronger wish to make time for your partner. Your spouse's support will feel personal and useful, particularly when you explain what is occupying your mind. Everyday closeness will have more appeal than an elaborate display of affection. A shared conversation will give you a sense of being accompanied in your choices. Those getting to know someone will be more interested in genuine engagement than in keeping the exchange casual. Respect will matter in your dealings with women, and your own tone will shape how comfortable a conversation feels. Warmth will come naturally when you feel heard, making this a favourable day for giving the relationship proper attention.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

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Studies are favoured, and sustained attention is likely to make an important subject easier to understand. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, brings messages and learning into quieter surroundings, making private study or preparation especially relevant. You will want room to follow a thought through before discussing it widely. Jupiter in Leo, your tenth house, brings seniors and responsibilities into focus, with recognition likely to grow when you take charge of the right task. Business owners may receive new offers, and growth through a new partner is possible. A professional exchange is likely to feel more promising when both sides have a clear role. The day supports useful participation in an existing responsibility, with cooperation carrying real weight. Students will find that an uninterrupted stretch suits the material before them.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The day favours savings, with greater satisfaction likely to come from strengthening what you already have. A conversation with your spouse will make the household's financial priorities feel easier to share. Business offers may bring scope for future growth, although an offer remains a starting point for discussion. Your interest will be in whether an arrangement supports something dependable. Money set aside is likely to feel more reassuring than money committed in a hurry. The financial tone suits measured choices and a clear understanding between the people involved. You will feel more settled when personal spending and a shared goal fit together. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day favours savings, with greater satisfaction likely to come from strengthening what you already have. A conversation with your spouse will make the household's financial priorities feel easier to share. Business offers may bring scope for future growth, although an offer remains a starting point for discussion. Your interest will be in whether an arrangement supports something dependable. Money set aside is likely to feel more reassuring than money committed in a hurry. The financial tone suits measured choices and a clear understanding between the people involved. You will feel more settled when personal spending and a shared goal fit together. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health may feel below your usual level, making the day's food choices important. Watch careless eating when company or work distracts you from your regular routine. The day favours familiar meals and regular exercise at a pace you already know. Emotional warmth will improve your experience of the day, though physical comfort will still require attention. A quieter interval after a busy exchange is likely to feel welcome, giving you space before the next responsibility.

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Tip for the Day: Make room for your partner's support and keep your meals regular.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)