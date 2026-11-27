Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Scorpio Horoscope

A senior may occupy your thoughts today, while ordinary work will require extra care. Your self-respect may feel particularly sensitive, making even a routine instruction seem more personal than usual. Keep your attention on the road and the task in front of you. The Sun in Scorpio, your first house, brings authority and seniors into focus while strengthening your desire to be treated respectfully. Some unnecessary tension is possible, and you may receive disappointing news. You may find it difficult to take events lightly, even when the matter itself is relatively small. Familiar responsibilities will give the day a manageable structure. Completing an ordinary task from beginning to end will feel reassuring when your thoughts are unsettled. You are likely to find greater satisfaction in handling existing duties than in starting a complicated discussion.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

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Love matters may remain average today, with companionship taking priority over excitement. A conversation with your spouse may make the atmosphere between you particularly noticeable. Small differences could feel bigger when you are already carrying tension from other areas of life. A calm tone will help maintain harmony. You may become more sensitive to the way something is said, and a familiar remark could remain on your mind longer than expected. There will be room for an ordinary evening together, although your mood may remain inward-looking. If you are in a newer relationship, you may be more interested in understanding the other person's tone than making a grand romantic gesture.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

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Routine work will suit you better than making a major decision. The Moon in Gemini in your eighth house all day brings Chandrashtama, which may contribute to a low or restless mood. Familiar tasks will therefore be the steadier choice. Studies may feel more manageable when you are working with a known subject and have a clear next step. At work, your desire for recognition may be quieter than your sensitivity towards authority. Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, brings detachment from career status. A discussion about position or prestige may hold less appeal than completing your own responsibilities. You may prefer to stay away from workplace debates. Keep your efforts focused on the task itself. A complicated conversation about credit or recognition could feel tiring, while straightforward work will give your attention something useful to focus on.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Investments are unfavourable today, and a new financial commitment may not sit comfortably with your unsettled mood. Money matters will benefit from a slower approach. You may feel more aware of uncertainty than usual, particularly if disappointing news has already affected your outlook. Existing commitments will provide enough to think about, and the day offers little support for an ambitious new financial move. Consider postponing fresh investment decisions. A familiar approach to everyday spending will be easier to manage than trying to make a major financial decision under pressure. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investments are unfavourable today, and a new financial commitment may not sit comfortably with your unsettled mood. Money matters will benefit from a slower approach. You may feel more aware of uncertainty than usual, particularly if disappointing news has already affected your outlook. Existing commitments will provide enough to think about, and the day offers little support for an ambitious new financial move. Consider postponing fresh investment decisions. A familiar approach to everyday spending will be easier to manage than trying to make a major financial decision under pressure. Scorpio Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Unnecessary tension and a restless frame of mind may be your main challenges today. You may notice how much energy an argument or upsetting message takes away from the rest of your day. Quiet surroundings will feel welcome once your regular responsibilities are complete. A predictable evening routine may be more comfortable than a crowded schedule. Give yourself a clear stopping point after finishing essential work. Your thoughts may continue returning to the day's conversations, but familiar activities will offer a calmer place to direct your attention.

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Tip for the Day: Keep today's schedule familiar and give important decisions a little more space.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)