Seeing 11/11? Find out the meaning of this powerful sign from the Universe

Do you find yourself regularly looking at these numbers at random moments? If so, this might as well be a sign from the universe. However, what does it mean? Does it hold any positive or negative significance in life or is it just a coincidence? Let's find out. Seeing 11:11 is a message to be optimistic and realign your priorities in life.

In numerology, the meaning of 1111 as an angel number is deep. 11, is considered to be a “Master Number”, representing intuition, dreams and the presence of spiritual guidance. They signal that a high-powered transformation is headed your way.

Because of the shape of the four consecutive 1's, they also form an image of the “Four of Wands” on the Tarot card. They are discerned to signify what is meant for you.

Let's understand the meaning of the three forms we usually see the number in.

11:11- The Time of Day

Heard any friend say “11:11, let's make a wish!”

Many believe that seeing 11:11 on a clock or timestamp is significant for divine guidance and power when it comes to manifestation. It is said to settle the realisation of being guided by a higher power and being connected to the universe on a higher, more spiritual level.

Personally, think of it as a nudge from the universe to stay focused and keep working as good things are on your way. This does not mean if you are having a bad day or feeling down and you see 11:11 that your negativity will become positive. It's more like a friend reminding you to not back down, to focus on the bigger picture and believe in the larger force.

We, humans always require the presence of a larger force, to believe that there is a larger force that controls things and that belief is what will get us out of every difficulty.

Therefore, make sure to thank your grace and keep working for your goals.

Seeing 11:11 is a message to be optimistic and realign your priorities in life as you wish for them to the universe.

The meaning of 11/11 and 1111 will be delved into in the upcoming articles.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)

