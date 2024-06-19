Strawberry Full Moon alignment with Summer Solstice: An astrological insight

The Strawberry Full Moon in June is especially significant, especially as it coincides with the summer solstice. This celestial event carries deep spiritual meaning across various cultures worldwide, often observed through traditional rituals and ceremonies that honour its arrival. A representative image of a strawberry moon (Shutterstock)

What is a Strawberry Full Moon?

The term "strawberry moon" originates from Native American tribes, marking the short strawberry harvest season in June. Additionally, old European cultures referred to it as the "honey moon" due to honey harvesting around this time, which may have connections to the term "honeymoon".

Strawberry Full Moon alignment with Summer Solstice

The strawberry moon rarely aligns with the summer solstice, making this year's event particularly noteworthy. In 2024, the full moon peaks on June 21st at 9:08 p.m. ET, appearing full for about three days from Thursday evening to Sunday morning. This unique timing enhances its significance in astrological contexts. Astrologically, the strawberry moon falls in the zodiac sign of Capricorn this year, which is associated with career, ambition, and public recognition. Capricorn's juxtaposition with Cancer, a sign linked to home, heritage, and emotional roots, highlights a balance between personal and professional aspirations during this period.

Strawberry Full Moon 2024 predictions on each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

With the moon at the peak of your sky, you're poised for a significant career advancement. This might mean a promotion, a lucrative job offer, a new client, or even an award.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The moon encourages you to broaden your mind and spirit. Possible changes could include finalizing long-distance travel plans, embarking on an overseas relationship or business venture, or even deciding to relocate or immigrate.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your desire for closeness is intensifying. If your relationship is shaky, it's time to address the issues. If neither party is happy, it may be time to part ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This period could bring a joyful union and long-term commitments. However, if there are problems, it might be time to move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You might be wrapping up a significant project or transitioning between jobs. It's crucial to balance work and personal life to ensure you're tending to all aspects that bring you joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is the best time for singles to put themselves out there—you might meet someone special, possibly even a soulmate. If you're dating casually, you might realize you're falling in love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You might decide to move, renovate, or relocate. Some Libras may experience a change in roommates. If any family issues arise, address them promptly.

Scorpio (23 October - November 21)

You could be working on an important writing, speaking, or communication project. Short-distance travel might also appeal to you now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A significant expense might come up, so it's important to budget carefully. This period could also bring a raise, new client, or job offer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As the moon shines in your sign, you might achieve a personal goal or dream. This time could also highlight your power and significant relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You might feel particularly intense, possibly leading to burnout. Take time to rest. If past secrets or issues emerge, confront them. Trust your intuition.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are likely to be mingling with many friends and acquaintances. You might attend a dazzling event, meet new people, and expand your network.

(Disclaimer: This content is intended for informational purposes only and was not authored by a professional astrologer).