Sun Transit in Taurus 2024: Good fortune awaits for these 3 zodiac signs

In Vedic astrology, the Sun is seen as the ruler of all nine planets and represents the soul. When the Sun is strong in a person's horoscope, they often enjoy good health, long life, respect, self-confidence, and leadership skills. On May 14, the Sun will transit from Aries to Taurus. This transit of the Sun into Taurus will bring good fortune and improve the financial situation of people of certain zodiac signs. When the Sun changes its zodiac sign, the luck of people in some zodiac signs can improve for about a month. Sun Transit in Taurus 2024 predictions.

Also Read Sun’s Transit in Aries 2024: Set new goals and priorities

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alo Read Sun’s Transit in Aquarius on February 13, 2024: Dating tips for Valentine’s Day

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

In your horoscope, the Sun will transit into the house of income and profit. This will lead to a significant increase in your income, allowing you to indulge in more luxuries. You will receive good news and can expect substantial gains from investments. You will also benefit from the support and assistance of family members.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

In Vedic astrology, the Sun God is the ruler of Leo. With the Sun's transit into Taurus, it will now be in the Karma house for this zodiac sign. This means that Leo individuals involved in business will see good profits. Their luck will bring success in all their endeavours. Additionally, employed people may have good chances for promotion. You might also receive attractive salary increases or new job offers.

Aquarius (20th January to 18th February)

The Sun's transit will move into the fourth house for Aquarius. This change can be very favourable for people with this zodiac sign. Your material comforts will increase, and you will experience good luck. Your financial situation will improve, saving you more money than before. Additionally, your relationships will become warmer and more harmonious.