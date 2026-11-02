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Tarot Horoscope Today for November 2, 2026: A happy development could bring love, confidence and renewed hope

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for November 2, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 10:33:07 IST
By Kishori Sud
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Aries: Death

tarot horoscope today
tarot horoscope today

A powerful day for transformation and letting go. You may feel ready to close an old chapter, release an outdated belief, or make a change that supports your growth. Trust that endings can create space for better opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Ritual: Clear away something you no longer need and set an intention for a fresh beginning.

Crystal: Obsidian

Taurus: Ten of Cups

Love, family, and emotional fulfillment may take priority. Enjoy moments of connection and appreciate the people who bring stability into your life. A positive development at home or in a relationship could lift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Share a meal or a meaningful moment with someone you care about.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Gemini: Four of Pentacles

Financial security and personal boundaries may occupy your thoughts. Review your spending and consider where you need greater balance. Protect your resources, but remain open to opportunities that support your growth.

Lucky Ritual: Organize your wallet or financial records and set a realistic savings intention.

Crystal: Pyrite

Cancer: Seven of Cups

Several possibilities may capture your imagination, but not every option deserves your attention. Take time to distinguish genuine opportunities from unrealistic expectations. Clarity will come through thoughtful choices.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Write down your priorities and choose one goal to focus on first.

Crystal: Fluorite

Leo: Two of Wands

Your ambitions may feel stronger as you consider new directions. A future opportunity could inspire you to step outside your comfort zone. Plan carefully and trust yourself to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Ritual: Visualize one important goal and write down the first action toward achieving it.

Crystal: Tiger’s Eye

Virgo: Page of Swords

Curiosity and communication could bring useful information your way. You may discover something interesting or have a conversation that changes your perspective. Stay observant and avoid making assumptions too quickly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling your thoughts or learning something new.

Crystal: Sodalite

Libra: The Sun

Optimism, confidence, and happiness may brighten your day. You could receive encouraging news or experience a positive shift in a personal situation. Let yourself enjoy the moment and share your enthusiasm with others.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend time in natural sunlight while setting a positive intention.

Crystal: Citrine

Scorpio: Seven of Wands

You may need to stand firm in your decisions and protect your priorities. Challenges or differing opinions could test your patience, but confidence and healthy boundaries will help you navigate them.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Write down one boundary you want to maintain and commit to respecting it.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline

Sagittarius: Three of Swords

An emotional matter may require honesty and reflection. If disappointment surfaces, give yourself permission to process it rather than pretending everything is fine. Healing begins when you acknowledge what you feel.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Write down something you're ready to release and safely tear up the paper.

Crystal: Rhodonite

Capricorn: Six of Swords

You may gradually move away from stress toward greater peace and clarity. A change in perspective or a practical decision could help you leave an uncomfortable situation behind. Focus on progress rather than perfection.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Take a quiet walk and mentally release one worry you've been carrying.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Aquarius: The Lovers

Relationships and important personal choices may take center stage. You could experience meaningful connection or gain clarity about what you truly value. Choose honesty and emotional balance in your interactions.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Ritual: Write down three qualities you value most in a meaningful relationship.

Crystal: Kunzite

Pisces: Eight of Pentacles

Dedication and consistent effort could bring satisfying progress. Focus on improving your skills, completing important tasks, and giving proper attention to your ambitions. Small steps may create lasting results.

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Lucky Ritual: Dedicate uninterrupted time to a task that supports your goals.

Crystal: Green Aventurine

Kishori Sud(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kishori Sud

Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today for November 2, 2026: A happy development could bring love, confidence and renewed hope
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