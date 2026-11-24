Aries : The Chariot

Tarot horoscope (pinterest)

Today encourages determination, confidence, and forward movement. You may feel ready to take control of a situation or make progress toward an important goal. Avoid allowing distractions or outside opinions to weaken your focus. Your ability to balance ambition with self-discipline can help you move in the right direction.

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Lucky Colour: Red

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one goal and take a decisive step toward achieving it.

Crystal: Carnelian

Taurus : Queen of Pentacles

Today highlights financial awareness, comfort, and practical decision-making. You may feel motivated to organize your resources, improve your surroundings, or support someone close to you. Your nurturing nature is a strength, but remember to look after your own needs, too. Focus on creating stability through sensible choices.

Lucky Colour: Earthy Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes organizing your home or workspace.

Crystal: Moss Agate

Gemini : Page of Swords

Curiosity and communication may shape your day. You could receive interesting information, learn something useful, or find yourself involved in an important discussion. Stay alert and ask questions before reaching conclusions. Your willingness to explore new ideas can be valuable, provided you avoid overthinking minor details.

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Lucky Ritual: Write down one new thing you want to learn today.

Crystal: Blue Apatite

Cancer : Ten of Cups

A warm and emotionally fulfilling energy surrounds you today. Family connections, friendships, and meaningful relationships may bring comfort and happiness. You could experience a moment of appreciation or feel more hopeful about your personal life. Make time for the people who make you feel supported and understood.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Share a meal or a heartfelt conversation with someone you love.

Crystal: Rose Quartz

Leo : Strength

Today reminds you that true power comes from patience, courage, and emotional control. You may need to handle a challenging situation without reacting impulsively. Trust your abilities and approach people with confidence and compassion. A calm response could achieve far more than trying to force an outcome.

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Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Practice a few minutes of deep breathing before tackling a challenge.

Crystal: Sunstone

Virgo : Ace of Pentacles

A promising opportunity may present itself today, particularly around work, finances, or personal development. You could receive a useful offer, discover a practical idea, or feel motivated to begin something with long-term potential. Pay attention to the details and take realistic steps to turn possibilities into progress.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Ritual: Set a financial or professional intention and write down one practical action.

Crystal: Pyrite

Libra : Justice

Today highlights fairness, accountability, and balanced decisions. You may need to resolve a disagreement, review an important arrangement, or make a choice that requires careful judgment. Be honest with yourself and others, and avoid allowing temporary emotions to influence your actions. Clear thinking can help restore balance.

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Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Clear your desk and organize any pending tasks or paperwork.

Crystal: Sodalite

Scorpio : Death

A meaningful transition may be taking place in your life. Today encourages you to release outdated habits, expectations, or situations that no longer support your growth. Although change can feel uncomfortable, it may create space for something more fulfilling. Allow yourself to move forward without carrying unnecessary emotional baggage.

Lucky Colour: Deep Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write down one habit or situation you are ready to leave behind.

Crystal: Labradorite

Sagittarius : Knight of Wands

Your energy and enthusiasm may be especially strong today. You could feel inspired to pursue an exciting idea, make plans, or take action on something you have been postponing. Use this momentum wisely, but avoid rushing into commitments without considering the consequences. Confidence combined with preparation can bring progress.

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Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Ritual: Take a brisk walk while visualizing your next big goal.

Crystal: Red Jasper

Capricorn : The Hierophant

Today favors learning, structure, and guidance from trusted sources. You may benefit from following an established process, seeking advice, or strengthening your knowledge in an important area. Relationships may also highlight shared values and commitments. Stay open to traditional wisdom while considering what genuinely works for you.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Ritual: Read something inspiring or spend time learning a useful skill.

Crystal: Lapis Lazuli

Aquarius : The Star

Hope, healing, and inspiration may brighten your day. You could begin seeing a difficult situation more positively or reconnect with a dream that deserves your attention. Don't underestimate the power of small steps. Give yourself time to recover, reflect, and trust that progress can unfold gradually.

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Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Write down three things you feel hopeful about.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Pisces : King of Cups

Today encourages emotional maturity, compassion, and thoughtful communication. You may find yourself supporting someone or navigating a situation that requires patience. Avoid allowing emotions to overwhelm your judgment. Your ability to remain calm while understanding different perspectives can help strengthen relationships and bring clarity.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes in meditation, focusing on emotional balance.

Crystal: Moonstone

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)