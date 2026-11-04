Tarot Horoscope Today for November 4, 2026: A change in plans or a shift in perspective may help you release something that no longer fits

Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions (pinterest)

You may feel more confident in your independence and accomplishments. Take pride in how far you’ve come, and allow yourself to enjoy the rewards of your efforts.

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Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

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Lucky Ritual: Spend a few moments appreciating three things you have achieved.

Crystal Combination: Green Jade and Citrine

Taurus: Four of Wands

A happy gathering, family moment or personal milestone could bring warmth to your day. Make time to celebrate the people and experiences that make you feel at home.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set an intention for harmony at home.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Sunstone

Gemini: King of Cups

Emotional maturity may help you handle a sensitive conversation or situation with grace. Listen carefully, respond thoughtfully and let calmness guide your decisions.

Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Ritual: Take five slow breaths before responding to anything stressful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Ritual: Take five slow breaths before responding to anything stressful. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal Combination: Aquamarine and Amethyst

Cancer: Death

A change in plans or a shift in perspective could help you release something that no longer fits. Welcome the chance to begin again rather than holding on to the familiar.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you’re ready to leave behind and safely discard the note.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite and Black Obsidian

Leo: Ten of Cups

Relationships and shared happiness may take centre stage. Appreciate your support system, nurture meaningful connections and let yourself enjoy a moment of emotional fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

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Lucky Ritual: Share a kind word or heartfelt message with someone you love.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Green Aventurine

Virgo: Four of Pentacles

You may feel protective of your time, money or personal space. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, but remember that flexibility can be just as valuable as security.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Ritual: Organize your wallet or workspace and clear away what you no longer need.

Crystal Combination: Smoky Quartz and Pyrite

Libra: Seven of Cups

Several possibilities may catch your attention, but not every option deserves your commitment. Take time to separate realistic opportunities from wishful thinking before making a choice.

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Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities to bring clarity to your choices.

Crystal Combination: Fluorite and Clear Quartz

Scorpio: Two of Wands

You may find yourself considering a new direction or planning your next big move. Think beyond your current circumstances and take one practical step towards a wider goal.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Ritual: Visualize a goal and write down one action you can take towards it.

Crystal Combination: Tiger’s Eye and Carnelian

Sagittarius: Three of Wands

Your patience and preparation may begin opening doors to fresh opportunities. Keep looking ahead, stay receptive to new ideas and trust the progress you’ve already made.

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Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes planning an exciting future possibility.

Crystal Combination: Amazonite and Citrine

Capricorn: Nine of Wands

You may feel tested, but your experience can help you stay resilient. Protect your boundaries, pace yourself and avoid giving up just before things begin to improve.

Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey

Lucky Ritual: Take a short break and remind yourself how much you’ve overcome.

Crystal Combination: Black Tourmaline and Hematite

Aquarius: Six of Cups

A nostalgic memory or reconnection could bring comfort. Enjoy the sweetness of familiar bonds while staying open to the lessons and possibilities of the present.

Lucky Colour: Powder Blue

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Lucky Ritual: Revisit a happy memory or reach out to an old friend.

Crystal Combination: Moonstone and Pink Opal

Pisces: Page of Swords

Curiosity may lead you towards useful information or an interesting conversation. Ask questions, stay observant and check the details before jumping to conclusions.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Write down one new thing you want to learn today.

Crystal Combination: Blue Apatite and Sodalite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)