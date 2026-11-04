Tarot Horoscope Today for November 4, 2026: A change in plans or a shift in perspective may help you release something that no longer fits

Aries: Nine of Pentacles
You may feel more confident in your independence and accomplishments. Take pride in how far you’ve come, and allow yourself to enjoy the rewards of your efforts.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few moments appreciating three things you have achieved.
Crystal Combination: Green Jade and Citrine
Taurus: Four of Wands
A happy gathering, family moment or personal milestone could bring warmth to your day. Make time to celebrate the people and experiences that make you feel at home.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set an intention for harmony at home.
Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Sunstone
Gemini: King of Cups
Emotional maturity may help you handle a sensitive conversation or situation with grace. Listen carefully, respond thoughtfully and let calmness guide your decisions.
Lucky Colour: Ocean Blue
Lucky Ritual: Take five slow breaths before responding to anything stressful.{{/usCountry}}
Lucky Ritual: Take five slow breaths before responding to anything stressful.{{/usCountry}}
Crystal Combination: Aquamarine and Amethyst
Cancer: Death
A change in plans or a shift in perspective could help you release something that no longer fits. Welcome the chance to begin again rather than holding on to the familiar.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Ritual: Write down one thing you’re ready to leave behind and safely discard the note.
Crystal Combination: Labradorite and Black Obsidian
Leo: Ten of Cups
Relationships and shared happiness may take centre stage. Appreciate your support system, nurture meaningful connections and let yourself enjoy a moment of emotional fulfilment.
Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow
Lucky Ritual: Share a kind word or heartfelt message with someone you love.
Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Green Aventurine
Virgo: Four of Pentacles
You may feel protective of your time, money or personal space. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, but remember that flexibility can be just as valuable as security.
Lucky Colour: Forest Green
Lucky Ritual: Organize your wallet or workspace and clear away what you no longer need.
Crystal Combination: Smoky Quartz and Pyrite
Libra: Seven of Cups
Several possibilities may catch your attention, but not every option deserves your commitment. Take time to separate realistic opportunities from wishful thinking before making a choice.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities to bring clarity to your choices.
Crystal Combination: Fluorite and Clear Quartz
Scorpio: Two of Wands
You may find yourself considering a new direction or planning your next big move. Think beyond your current circumstances and take one practical step towards a wider goal.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Ritual: Visualize a goal and write down one action you can take towards it.
Crystal Combination: Tiger’s Eye and Carnelian
Sagittarius: Three of Wands
Your patience and preparation may begin opening doors to fresh opportunities. Keep looking ahead, stay receptive to new ideas and trust the progress you’ve already made.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes planning an exciting future possibility.
Crystal Combination: Amazonite and Citrine
Capricorn: Nine of Wands
You may feel tested, but your experience can help you stay resilient. Protect your boundaries, pace yourself and avoid giving up just before things begin to improve.
Lucky Colour: Charcoal Grey
Lucky Ritual: Take a short break and remind yourself how much you’ve overcome.
Crystal Combination: Black Tourmaline and Hematite
Aquarius: Six of Cups
A nostalgic memory or reconnection could bring comfort. Enjoy the sweetness of familiar bonds while staying open to the lessons and possibilities of the present.
Lucky Colour: Powder Blue
Lucky Ritual: Revisit a happy memory or reach out to an old friend.
Crystal Combination: Moonstone and Pink Opal
Pisces: Page of Swords
Curiosity may lead you towards useful information or an interesting conversation. Ask questions, stay observant and check the details before jumping to conclusions.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Ritual: Write down one new thing you want to learn today.
Crystal Combination: Blue Apatite and Sodalite
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)