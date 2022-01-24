Taurus Daily Horoscope for Jan 24: Don’t give up on your dreams

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You can’t change the direction of the wind, but you can adjust your sails to always reach the destination. No matter what you may be going through the sun will shine bright at the end of the day. It somehow is the attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, that can affect its successful outcome. Keep riding the bicycle of life, and you will never lose your balance. Don’t give up on your dreams and work harder.

Taurus Finance Today

It’s not a matter of wondering when you’re going to be richer, it’s about recognizing how rich you already are. There maybe lots of things in your world to feel pleased about to spend money on. Feeling satisfied is what’s going to be the vibe of the day for you.

Taurus Family Today

Sometimes, its all about silently listening rather than giving suggestions to the problems. Try to be a good listener and help the family ease their minds. Yes, it’s good to be practical and logical but remember relationships are meant to be kept by heart. Emotional support maybe what someone close is in the family is looking for. Be understanding and you can avoid the conflicts well.

Taurus Career Today

Your career seems taking a slight upward curve. The project you have been working on since long seems yielding results now. Your ideas, creativity might make you stand outside the crowd and being seen in a while new light. Remember, focus on a thing before taking too many in hand. Rest all seems good in the professional sector.

Taurus Health Today

Avoid taking cold beverages as it may lead you to have a slight cold. Those working since long to lose weight may need to put in some more efforts. Keep going and you may soon attain the target. Remember that work is important but taking care of health is too. Try to maintain the balance and you might feel on the top charts.

Taurus Love Life Today

Oh – oh? It’s not always you who need to take the responsibility or apologize first. Analyze the situation and things before saying anything rude as it may hurt your partner deep. Try to assess the situation from their pint of view too, discussing things rather than avoiding or fighting can be a great way out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

