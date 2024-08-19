 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 19, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 19, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. A new love will knock on your door today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a master of games

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024. Single Aries natives will be happy to propose and accept one.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2024. Single Aries natives will be happy to propose and accept one.

Consider spending more time with the lover and accomplish all professional tasks without compromising on quality. Both finance and health are positive.

A new love will knock on your door today. Single Aries natives will be happy to propose and accept one. Take up new professional tasks to prove the mettle at the office. Financially you are good and your health is also fine.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment will work in the relationship. Today, the understanding between both will be strengthened. Some couples will take the final call on marriage. Spend more time together and decide about the future. Surprise gifts and a romantic dinner are also ways to keep your love life active. Some love affairs will take a positive turn with the blessings of parents. Single Taurus natives have higher chances of meeting a special person in the first part of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at the office. Your positive attitude will work out in handling crucial tasks including foreign assignments. Be innovative as your new concepts will be wholeheartedly received by the management. Some IT professionals will take charge of a new project and the client will be satisfied with your confidence. Minor problems will be there within the team but ensure you keep everyone happy. Businessmen should be careful about new deals and must also consider taking the business to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are good today. There will be monetary gains as both business and professional life will see success. You will have an increased interest in financial matters. This will inspire you to try luck in stock and speculative business. New partnerships will come up in business and trust will be gained. You can also pick the first part of the day to buy a vehicle or a house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will exist today. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. Consider having a balanced meal and also ensure you have a balanced office and personal life. Today is good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. In addition, you may also start attending a yoga session.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Follow Us On