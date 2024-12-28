Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 28, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your health will also be good today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates

Stay calm in the love affair and ensure you meet the official requirements diligently. Finance will also flow in. Your health will also be good today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Share emotions and stay calm while having disagreements. Your professional life will be busy which requires extra effort. Financially you are good today and no major illness will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with the lover. There can be misunderstandings in the love affair today. Do not make comments that may hurt the lover. Open communication is crucial and you may also prefer the day to come out of a toxic love affair. Some female natives will have difficulties in getting approval from their parents for the relationship but things will be sorted out sooner. Married females may also conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity may be compromised today and this can invite the ire of seniors today. You must be careful about your career as some serious allegations will also come up at the workplace. Ensure you do not compromise on values and you may also require travelling for job reasons. Some females will see opportunities abroad which will also promise a better package. Businessmen will be successful in launching new ventures that may also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. As wealth comes in from multiple sources, it is crucial you have an adequate savings plan. Take the guidance of an expert to plan the financial dealings. You may also consider investments in the stock market. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. Entrepreneurs will receive good returns today and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good but there can be issues associated with viral infection that may stop you from attending the class or office. However, these won’t be serious. The second part of the day is good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. Those who are pregnant must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. If you are diabetic, you may have infections that may cause trouble.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On