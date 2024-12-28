Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts new ventures

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, egos are not your playmates Stay calm in the love affair and ensure you meet the official requirements diligently. Finance will also flow in. Your health will also be good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Share emotions and stay calm while having disagreements. Your professional life will be busy which requires extra effort. Financially you are good today and no major illness will trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the love affair and ensure you spend more time with the lover. There can be misunderstandings in the love affair today. Do not make comments that may hurt the lover. Open communication is crucial and you may also prefer the day to come out of a toxic love affair. Some female natives will have difficulties in getting approval from their parents for the relationship but things will be sorted out sooner. Married females may also conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your productivity may be compromised today and this can invite the ire of seniors today. You must be careful about your career as some serious allegations will also come up at the workplace. Ensure you do not compromise on values and you may also require travelling for job reasons. Some females will see opportunities abroad which will also promise a better package. Businessmen will be successful in launching new ventures that may also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. As wealth comes in from multiple sources, it is crucial you have an adequate savings plan. Take the guidance of an expert to plan the financial dealings. You may also consider investments in the stock market. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. Entrepreneurs will receive good returns today and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good but there can be issues associated with viral infection that may stop you from attending the class or office. However, these won’t be serious. The second part of the day is good to quit both tobacco and alcohol. Those who are pregnant must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. If you are diabetic, you may have infections that may cause trouble.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)