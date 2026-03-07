Edit Profile
    Taurus Horoscope Today for March 7, 2026: Students will achieve academic success amid this astrological shift

    Taurus Horoscope Today Astrology: Have a great day in terms of both love and job

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 4:16 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an icon of discipline

    Keep the relationship productive and ensure you also meet the expectations at work. Financially, you are strong & your health is also good.

    Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Have a great day in terms of both love and job. Be sensible while handling money. You will recover from ailments and will also be healthy throughout the day.

    Taurus Love Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to the conversations. You may have trouble in a love affair due to a statement or word that may slip out of your mouth. This will create tremors even in the coming days. You must be ready to travel with the lover. It is also good to keep the love affair free from external interferences. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love today. Those who prefer coming out of a toxic relationship may also pick the second part of the day.

    Taurus Career Horoscope Today

    You must be ready to take up new professional challenges. The second part of the day is good to switch jobs. Some females will be successful in attaining a promotion. Those who are into creative sectors like arts, music, and painting will get opportunities to display their talent. Avoid unwanted controversies at the workplace. You should also be willing to take up new responsibilities, where you may also travel long distances. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will be successful.

    Taurus Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This will help you make significant investments in the stock market. Pick the second part of the day to resolve a property-related dispute within the family. You may also buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some natives will spend for a legal purpose. Students will also spend for education purpose. Be careful while you raise funds for trade expansions today.

    Taurus Health Horoscope Today

    You are good in terms of health. There will be relief form skin related allergies. You may also travel today, as there will be no complications related to digestion. Females should be careful about their eyes while using sharp objects. Children will have a viral fever or a sore throat. However, this won’t be serious. Today is also a good day to join a gym. Diabetic natives must be careful about their diet.

    Taurus Sign Attributes

    • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
    • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
    • Symbol Bull
    • Element Earth
    • Body Part Neck & Throat
    • Sign Ruler Venus
    • Lucky Day Friday
    • Lucky Color Pink
    • Lucky Number 6
    • Lucky Stone Opal

    Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today's Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
