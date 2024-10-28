Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts good wealth

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love the world around Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. You have promised a professionally productive day.

Be sincere in the relationship and ensure you also meet the professional requirements today. Wealth will come in and smart investments are required today.

Bury the past and never dig it for a happy romantic life. You have promised a professionally productive day. Plan big investments today and you will also have good health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There is love around you. Find it to feel it. Single females can expect a proposal at the workplace, classroom, or while attending a party today. Do not get into verbal arguments today and always support the partner in different endeavors. This will ensure you share the emotions, strengthening the bonding. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life. Open communication is crucial to keep the relationship alive.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Expect performance-related issues today. A senior or a manager will raise this issue at a team meeting and you need to have an answer. There can also be issues related to client management. Some professionals who aspire to move abroad will see new opportunities. However, do not take a decision until you are clear about it. Entrepreneurs can also launch a new venture today. There will be opportunities to show your potential but some people with vested interests may hamper the chances today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today and you are good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also buy or sell a property. Some females will be happy to buy jewelry. The second part of the day is good to settle an old monetary dispute with a sibling or friend. Those who want to buy a vehicle can prefer the second part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your lifestyle and start the day with exercise. There may be some stress from the family but that will get sorted out sooner. Minor stomach infections may disturb children. Females should be careful while boarding a train or bus. You may also develop sleep-related issues that will require traditional remedies.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)