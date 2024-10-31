Taurus Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024 predicts good returns in business

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. There will be prosperity in life which also promises good living. Health is also intact today. Taurus Diwali Horoscope Today, October 31, 2024: Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day.

Overcome the relationship issues and spend more time together. You will see professional issues today but you may settle them to be successful. No major love-related issue will trouble you. Look for better investment options while health is also good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you share a good chemistry with the lover and keep the relationship free from turbulence. Avoid hurting the emotions of the partner. Today is not good to delve into the past. Some love affairs will see the interference of a third person which can cause chaos. Your relationship will have the support of the parents and even marriage is on the cards. Married Taurus couples can consider expanding the family today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at work and the output will be positive. Those will are into law, healthcare, architecture, IT, and academics will see opportunities for professional growth today. Some government employees will have a location change. Ensure you handle ego-related issues at work and your immediate e focus should be to meet the expected goal. Businessmen handling textiles, automobiles, electronics, and educational materials will see good returns. Students will be happy to clear papers and job seekers will get interviews lined up.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend money and instead continue saving for the rainy day. Some previous returns will bring good returns while the second part of the day is good to settle a monetary issue involving a friend or relative. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly. You may also need to spend on a celebration within the family or contribute to an event at the office.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Today, you need to ensure that your health is intact. There can be weakness, fatigue, and giddiness today. Climate can be the reason for sore throat, coughing, and sneezing. Those who have respiratory issues should be careful to avoid dusty areas. You must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Pregnant females must avoid lifting heavy objects.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

