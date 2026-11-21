Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope (freepick)

A friend will bring good news into your day, giving you something pleasant to discuss while your finances stay balanced. Income will match expenditure, so there will be a sense of keeping pace with everyday needs. The Moon in Pisces in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts, making company a welcome part of the day's routine. A planned long journey is likely to be cancelled, changing what you expected to do with your time. Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, brings detachment from domestic ambitions; the idea of changing or acquiring a home will feel less compelling once immediate realities enter the conversation. Watch the urge to commit to a house purchase today. Postponement is the better course while your attention is divided between practical needs and a changing schedule.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Love life will become smoother, and time together will feel less effortful. An ordinary conversation will have room for affection, even if the rest of the day remains fairly practical. Venus in Virgo, your fifth house, is debilitated, bringing affection and the wish for comfort alongside an inclination to spend on pleasure. You will enjoy a kind gesture, although it does not have to become an elaborate occasion. If travel arrangements change, the emotional focus will move towards the company available closer to home. Your wish for warmth will remain stronger than your interest in making an impression. A comfortable exchange with your partner will give the day a personal pleasure that business results alone cannot provide.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Students may receive academic help from a peer, particularly when a shared discussion makes the work easier to approach. The possibility of support will give study a more companionable feel. A question that seems awkward alone will feel easier to raise with someone working through similar material. Keep one clear difficulty ready for that exchange. Business will bring average results, with useful activity continuing at an ordinary pace. Contacts and gatherings will form part of the working backdrop, but the day's social warmth does not promise an exceptional commercial return. You will find a distinction between enjoying a conversation and seeing a measurable business result from it. If a long journey was linked to work or study, its likely cancellation will change the day's arrangements and bring attention back to matters nearer at hand. Taurus Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students may receive academic help from a peer, particularly when a shared discussion makes the work easier to approach. The possibility of support will give study a more companionable feel. A question that seems awkward alone will feel easier to raise with someone working through similar material. Keep one clear difficulty ready for that exchange. Business will bring average results, with useful activity continuing at an ordinary pace. Contacts and gatherings will form part of the working backdrop, but the day's social warmth does not promise an exceptional commercial return. You will find a distinction between enjoying a conversation and seeing a measurable business result from it. If a long journey was linked to work or study, its likely cancellation will change the day's arrangements and bring attention back to matters nearer at hand. Taurus Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your income and expenditure will balance, leaving the day financially even. Everyday costs will absorb what comes in, so there is little basis for treating the balance as a fresh surplus. Pleasure spending may appeal because the social mood is agreeable and affection feels easier to express. Business income will reflect average results, keeping expectations close to the present position. House buying is better postponed for now. The home question will remain relevant, but today favors leaving that large commitment open. A conversation about money will be grounded in what is available for current needs, and the clearest financial feature will be the match between earnings and outgoings.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Company will lift your mood, while quieter time at home will also hold an unusual appeal. You will feel less attached to making the house look a particular way or keeping every domestic plan alive. That easing of interest will create room for a simpler day. A cancelled journey is likely to remove some anticipated movement from your schedule, although the change itself will take a little adjustment. Keep the day comfortable and uncomplicated. By evening, a pleasant conversation will feel more satisfying than trying to fill every available hour with another activity.

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Tip for the Day: Keep the house decision open and enjoy the company already around you.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)