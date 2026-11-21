Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Prediction says,
A friend will bring good news into your day, giving you something pleasant to discuss while your finances stay balanced. Income will match expenditure, so there will be a sense of keeping pace with everyday needs. The Moon in Pisces in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts, making company a welcome part of the day's routine. A planned long journey is likely to be cancelled, changing what you expected to do with your time. Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, brings detachment from domestic ambitions; the idea of changing or acquiring a home will feel less compelling once immediate realities enter the conversation. Watch the urge to commit to a house purchase today. Postponement is the better course while your attention is divided between practical needs and a changing schedule.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Love life will become smoother, and time together will feel less effortful. An ordinary conversation will have room for affection, even if the rest of the day remains fairly practical. Venus in Virgo, your fifth house, is debilitated, bringing affection and the wish for comfort alongside an inclination to spend on pleasure. You will enjoy a kind gesture, although it does not have to become an elaborate occasion. If travel arrangements change, the emotional focus will move towards the company available closer to home. Your wish for warmth will remain stronger than your interest in making an impression. A comfortable exchange with your partner will give the day a personal pleasure that business results alone cannot provide.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Students may receive academic help from a peer, particularly when a shared discussion makes the work easier to approach. The possibility of support will give study a more companionable feel. A question that seems awkward alone will feel easier to raise with someone working through similar material. Keep one clear difficulty ready for that exchange. Business will bring average results, with useful activity continuing at an ordinary pace. Contacts and gatherings will form part of the working backdrop, but the day's social warmth does not promise an exceptional commercial return. You will find a distinction between enjoying a conversation and seeing a measurable business result from it. If a long journey was linked to work or study, its likely cancellation will change the day's arrangements and bring attention back to matters nearer at hand.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Students may receive academic help from a peer, particularly when a shared discussion makes the work easier to approach. The possibility of support will give study a more companionable feel. A question that seems awkward alone will feel easier to raise with someone working through similar material. Keep one clear difficulty ready for that exchange. Business will bring average results, with useful activity continuing at an ordinary pace. Contacts and gatherings will form part of the working backdrop, but the day's social warmth does not promise an exceptional commercial return. You will find a distinction between enjoying a conversation and seeing a measurable business result from it. If a long journey was linked to work or study, its likely cancellation will change the day's arrangements and bring attention back to matters nearer at hand.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your income and expenditure will balance, leaving the day financially even. Everyday costs will absorb what comes in, so there is little basis for treating the balance as a fresh surplus. Pleasure spending may appeal because the social mood is agreeable and affection feels easier to express. Business income will reflect average results, keeping expectations close to the present position. House buying is better postponed for now. The home question will remain relevant, but today favors leaving that large commitment open. A conversation about money will be grounded in what is available for current needs, and the clearest financial feature will be the match between earnings and outgoings.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Company will lift your mood, while quieter time at home will also hold an unusual appeal. You will feel less attached to making the house look a particular way or keeping every domestic plan alive. That easing of interest will create room for a simpler day. A cancelled journey is likely to remove some anticipated movement from your schedule, although the change itself will take a little adjustment. Keep the day comfortable and uncomplicated. By evening, a pleasant conversation will feel more satisfying than trying to fill every available hour with another activity.
Tip for the Day: Keep the house decision open and enjoy the company already around you.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com