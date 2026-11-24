Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Taurus Horoscope Today

Business will bring good money today, and those in service will find their superiors pleased with their work. There is a strong feeling of fulfilment about the day, with effort finding a useful outlet. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, stirs ambition and a sudden interest in taking a more visible part at work. You will feel drawn towards responsibilities that let you show what you can do. The satisfaction will come through participation and the confidence to get on with an ordinary task. At home, too, you will feel more involved in what is happening around you. A slightly withdrawn start will give way to a stronger sense that your presence matters, making it easier to move from private thoughts into the day's demands.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

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Relations with your spouse will be good, and you will cooperate over something that needs doing together. Affection will take a practical form, perhaps through sharing an everyday responsibility or making space for each other's routines. You will feel comfortable being useful to the person you love. If you are unmarried, a proposal might come through a neighbour or relative. That possibility will place familiar people close to a personal conversation, though the day makes no promise about where it leads. Existing couples will enjoy the feeling of being on the same side, with cooperation giving an ordinary day a warmer tone.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

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Students will study sincerely and with plenty of concentration. A stretch of uninterrupted work will feel absorbing, and the willingness to stay with a lesson will be stronger than the urge to keep changing subjects. There will be satisfaction in understanding what is in front of you. Businesspeople will work confidently and make good money, with a clear sense of involvement in their own decisions. For employees, their superior's appreciation will give today's duties a reassuring context. You will feel that your work has been noticed. The day favours giving a familiar responsibility your full attention, since confidence will grow through the actual work. There is no need to turn a satisfactory working day into a promise of a larger career change.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Business earnings carry a positive promise, and fulfilment will have a financial side for those working for themselves. At the same time, comfort will have an appeal that reaches beyond bare necessity. Venus in Libra, your sixth house, brings affection into daily routines and makes small comforts more tempting purchases. Watch pleasure spending that grows simply because work has gone well. Your willingness to make the day pleasant will extend to the home and to whoever shares your routine. A considered allowance for those comforts will sit more comfortably alongside the satisfaction of earning. Money will feel useful when it supports everyday ease. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Business earnings carry a positive promise, and fulfilment will have a financial side for those working for themselves. At the same time, comfort will have an appeal that reaches beyond bare necessity. Venus in Libra, your sixth house, brings affection into daily routines and makes small comforts more tempting purchases. Watch pleasure spending that grows simply because work has gone well. Your willingness to make the day pleasant will extend to the home and to whoever shares your routine. A considered allowance for those comforts will sit more comfortably alongside the satisfaction of earning. Money will feel useful when it supports everyday ease. Taurus Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon begins the day in Aries in your twelfth house, bringing tiredness and a wish for solitude, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your first house, lifting your mood while sharpening your sensitivity. You will feel more personally engaged as the morning develops. The initial need for quiet will remain worth recognising even when your interest in the day increases. An early night will help. Your emotional responses will be more noticeable to you, particularly after a busy spell involving other people. A comfortable evening routine will suit the quieter side of an otherwise fulfilling day.

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Tip for the Day: Give your most demanding task the concentrated attention it deserves today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)