Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Prediction says,
You will feel courageous enough to attempt a task you usually leave alone. Something out of the ordinary may appeal, and a short journey is also possible. The Moon in Gemini in your second house all day puts family conversations, food and spending at the center of your attention. What is said at home will stay with you while you go about your work. Jupiter in Leo, your fourth house, brings warmth to the house and makes a conversation with your mother a source of comfort. Her blessing will matter to you. Home will have a reassuring quality even while your own mood pushes you toward a more demanding undertaking. There will be satisfaction in discovering how willing you feel to try.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
A heated argument with your spouse will create tension today. A familiar subject will feel more charged once the conversation becomes sharp, and the mood between you will take time to settle. Your courage will make you willing to say what you think, but affection will still have a place beneath the disagreement. Venus in Libra, your sixth house, is in its own sign, bringing a wish for comfort and affection into everyday duties. You will want home life to feel pleasant even while the exchange with your partner is difficult. A simple shared routine will feel easier to return to than a long discussion of everything that has gone wrong.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
The day favors an attempt at work that calls for extra courage, though the outcome will depend on the task itself. You may volunteer for something unfamiliar or feel ready to take on a demanding part of your usual duties. The important change will be in your willingness to engage. A short journey connected with the day's responsibilities is possible. For students, studying at home is favored, with a comfortable setting helping concentration. A discussion within the family will give learning a more settled place in the day. Your interest will be strongest where there is something definite to attempt, and you will feel more involved when the task asks a little more of you.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Your financial position is likely to remain average today. Family needs and spending on comfort will take up much of your attention, so money will feel closely tied to the household. A pleasant meal or an appealing everyday purchase may tempt you. A vehicle purchase should be put on hold today. Watch the urge to commit to it while your finances are only average. Other spending is likely to stay ordinary, with the day's financial conversation circling what the family wants and what the current budget can carry. Your courageous mood will make taking a larger step appealing, which is why that particular purchase will deserve a separate decision.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your financial position is likely to remain average today. Family needs and spending on comfort will take up much of your attention, so money will feel closely tied to the household. A pleasant meal or an appealing everyday purchase may tempt you. A vehicle purchase should be put on hold today. Watch the urge to commit to it while your finances are only average. Other spending is likely to stay ordinary, with the day's financial conversation circling what the family wants and what the current budget can carry. Your courageous mood will make taking a larger step appealing, which is why that particular purchase will deserve a separate decision.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Health will call for care even though you feel brave enough to take on more. Your willingness to attempt something demanding may run ahead of how comfortable you feel doing it. The day favors keeping your usual routine within a manageable range. Food and comfort will hold your interest, and familiar surroundings will feel especially welcome after a busy spell. The tension in a close conversation will also occupy some mental space. A quieter period at home is likely to suit you, particularly when you have spent part of the day traveling or tackling an unusual task.
Tip for the Day: Leave the vehicle decision for later and give home conversations more space.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com