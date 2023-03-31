The 3 most loyal signs

Have you ever wondered if your BFF is 100% loyal? Do they talk behind your back? Does your BF cheat on you with other people? The concept of loyalty is tantamount in establishing a healthy relationship, so how can we know if someone is loyal? There are of course behavioral and psychological indicators, but in this text we will explore three signs of the zodiac that are the most loyal friends and lovers. Don’t for a second think that Astro is not well equipped to provide you with a deeper understanding about someone’s personality, in fact you will be surprised at the accuracy rate. Tina Mukerji says these are the most loyal zodiac signs on the list.(HT File)

CANCER

When we think of loyalty, we cannot not include the lunar child Cancer at the top! This sign is about caring, nurturing and “having your back”! Water signs are generally loyal, unless some other afflictions are present and Cancer, being empathic will never break your heart or sell you out as a friend. Betrayal is not on the cards for this cardinal, water sign and they often act as guides and councilors to their loved ones. If you give them love, they will support you in every way, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

VIRGO

Virgo is a mutable, earth sign ruled by Mercury and is very dependable and trustworthy. They do not like to embellish or distort details; they keep it simple, neat and tidy. If you’re in a mess and you want to entangle it, go to a Virgo. If a Virgo gives you their heart, then know that they’re in it for the long haul. Their words mean a lot to them and their sincerity is commendable. The only thing with them is that they’re quite serious and are often accused of being boring. Spontaneity may not be their defining trait, but dependability sure is and your Virgo will go out of her way to help you.

AQUARIUS

This sign is all about independence and futurism and are known to be reticent to lose their freedom, but if in some way they commit to you and give you their heart, you should know that it is forever. Even if you break up, they will mostly always love you. The key to cracking them is to stir the pot of their emotions which is very hard to access. Under the veneer of cool detachment, they’re afraid to show you their core self and this is why they struggle with romantic relationships. They’re quirky and odd, but totally loyal once committed as they’re not attracted by your physical body, it’s your mind and soul as well that pulls them towards you.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

