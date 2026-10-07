The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the October New Moon is a powerful time for new beginnings, but what should you start?

The October New Moon arrives on October 10, 2026, at 11:50 a.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Almanac describes the New Moon as the beginning of a new lunar cycle and notes that many traditions connect this phase with fresh starts and renewal.

New Moon in October 2026 (Pexels)

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Astrologically, this New Moon also falls in the Libra sign. That gives astrology followers another reason to think about balance, relationships, decisions and new beginnings.

So, what can you actually start around this New Moon?

Also Read Why the New Moon day is considered an auspicious time for meditation, according to a spiritual guru

Start a new career chapter

The Old Farmer’s Almanac's October 2026 horoscope highlights the New Moon as an important moment for career opportunities. Its astrological forecast suggests possibilities such as a new job or promotion on the New Moon day.

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{{^usCountry}} You can use this period to update your résumé, apply for a role or finally begin a project you have been postponing. Start reviewing your money goals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can use this period to update your résumé, apply for a role or finally begin a project you have been postponing. Start reviewing your money goals {{/usCountry}}

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The Almanac also connects the October New Moon with financial opportunities in its October horoscope. Depending on your zodiac sign, the forecast points to areas such as a new job, raise, side hustle or financial planning.

Rather than making a rushed money decision, use the New Moon as a symbolic reset. Review your budget, savings goals and spending habits.

Also Read When is the next New Moon? Know the timings in California, Florida and Texas and the astrology significance

Start a home project

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Thinking about moving, renovating or refreshing your home? The Almanac's October horoscope specifically highlights the New Moon as a favourable time for home-related plans. It also advises readers to keep their budget in mind because Venus is retrograde.

You can start small. Clear one room, plan a renovation or create a space that feels more peaceful.

Start a healthier relationship with balance

Because the Moon sits in Libra on October 10, you can also use this New Moon for personal reflection around balance and relationships.

Ask yourself where you give too much, where you hold back and where you need clearer boundaries.