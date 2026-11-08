The Old Farmer's Almanac says the November New Moon is different from other New Moons of 2026. Here's what to know

The November 2026 New Moon arrives on November 9, bringing an interesting shift in the lunar calendar. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, this month's New Moon reaches its peak at 2:02 AM EST, making it an early-morning lunar event for skywatchers across the United States.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says why the November New Moon is different from other New Moons of 2026. (Pexels)

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But there is another reason this New Moon stands out. November also marks the beginning of three consecutive supermoons, with the first arriving later in the month. While the New Moon itself is not a supermoon, the approaching lunar events make November an interesting month for anyone following the Moon's cycles.

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Astrologically, the November New Moon falls in Scorpio, a water sign associated with emotional depth, personal transformation and financial matters.

Also Read Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

New Moon November 2026 date and time in the US

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the November New Moon will reach peak illumination at 2:02 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the November New Moon will reach peak illumination at 2:02 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST). {{/usCountry}}

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Here are the timings across major US time zones:

Eastern Time (EST): 2:02 AM, November 9

Central Time (CST): 1:02 AM, November 9

Mountain Time (MST): 12:02 AM, November 9

Pacific Time (PST): 11:02 PM, November 8

Why is November's New Moon special?

The November New Moon arrives ahead of a special lunar sequence. The Old Farmer's Almanac identifies the November 24 Beaver Moon as the first of three consecutive supermoons, followed by the December and January Full Moons.

This makes November an interesting month for lunar observations. However, the New Moon and the upcoming supermoon are two separate events.

Also Read New Moon November 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign

When can you see the November New Moon?

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You generally cannot see a New Moon with the naked eye because the Moon's illuminated side faces away from Earth. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a thin crescent usually becomes visible in the western sky after sunset, one or two days after the New Moon.

You can look for the first slender crescent around November 10 or 11, depending on local viewing conditions.

Also Read Scorpio New Moon November 2026: 5 things you should avoid during this lunar phase

What does the New Moon mean in astrology?

In astrology, a New Moon represents a fresh lunar cycle and an opportunity to set intentions. With this one falling in Scorpio, you may feel encouraged to review your emotional connections, financial priorities and personal boundaries.

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Scorpio's themes include transformation, trust, shared resources and emotional healing. You can use this period to reflect on old habits, reconsider relationship patterns and decide what you want to change.