Virgo Daily Horoscope for Dec 24: Be cautious on the family front

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is a good day for those who want to shine on the professional front by impressing higher-ups or bosses. This is not a lucky day for some who are planning to spend quality time with family members as some issues may crop up and ruin the peace or harmony on the home front.

A property dispute may bother you a lot and create a situation for you. It is a good idea to take legal help or involve a third party to solve the issue as soon as possible. Singles may get a chance to impress someone special. Your good health condition will allow you to visit your relatives or conduct some pending business meetings.

Virgo Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition. Some may plan to invest in property, but this is not the right time to do so. Some may be concerned about their savings and try to look for additional income sources.

Virgo Family Today

This is not a lucky day on the family front. A minor issue may turn into a big one and ruin the peace of your mind. Kids may be a bit more demanding and compel you to splurge on unnecessary stuff.

Virgo Career Today

You may perform excellently on the professional front and manage to deliver a complicated project on time. Some may be promoted to higher designations. New career or business opportunities may knock on your door soon.

Virgo Health Today

You are in excellent form on the health front. Positive vibes may boost your morale and motivate you to complete daily tasks without any delay or excuses. People around you inspire you to work harder and think positive.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today, you are going to listen to your heart and propose to someone for marriage. You may feel the purity and strength of your relationship with your partner. Excitement, love, romance and positive vibes are foreseen on the love front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026