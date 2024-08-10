 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts a family celebration soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts a family celebration soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 10, 2024 12:53 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for August 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a great day in terms of romance.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for pleasant moments around

Have a great day in terms of romance. Enjoy splendid moments with your lover. Handle the professional tasks to obtain optimum results. Handle wealth smartly.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024: Handle the professional tasks to obtain optimum results.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024: Handle the professional tasks to obtain optimum results.

Consider settling the issues in love and also be careful while taking up new responsibilities at work. Wealth will come by and you need to handle it diligently. Pay more attention to health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible. Some natives who want to get married can discuss it with their parents and get the approval today. Spend more time with the lover and share both happiness and grief. A long night drive is a good option to make a call on the marriage. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together. It is crucial that females show patience while having disagreements.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There can be growth in a career but minor troubles will also come by. Some professionals will move abroad for job-related reasons. Consider the first half of the day to put down the paper as new offers will come by the second half of the day. Entrepreneurs handling leather, electronics, books, furniture, and construction will see minor troubles as the day progresses. Students looking for higher studies will see success in getting admission.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Monetary issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. You may receive wealth from a property while some traders will also be happy to see good returns. A celebration will take place within the family and you will need to contribute. You may also pick a speculative business, the stock market as well as mutual funds as smart investment options.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest-related issues will develop complications and will need medical attention. Some females will have skin-related allergies and children will complain about oral-related issues. However, the normal life will be unaffected. Start the day with exercise and you may also practice meditation to control the mental stress. For working professionals, it is important to maintain a proper balance between work and personal life.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 10, 2024 predicts a family celebration soon
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On