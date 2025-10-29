Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Smart financial investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 29, 2025 04:58 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Continue with the smart financial investments today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries

Look for opportunities to keep the love life enticing. Take up risks at work, which will lead to career growth. Utilize the wealth to invest in the stock market.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Your happy romantic relationship is backed by professional success. Continue with the smart financial investments today. Minor health issues may exist.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in the relationship today. Today is a good time to resolve the issues of the past. Your commitment will work out, and the lover will return the same emotion. You may also prefer spending more time together. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to a relationship. Those who have already proposed and are waiting for a response can be confident about a positive one. Married females should not go back to their ex-lovers, as the family life will be compromised.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Handle the clients with more responsibility and ensure your targets are met. Consider taking up new challenges that will also test your professional mettle. You may face issues related to personal and professional egos, and not all team members will be cordial today. Sales and marketing personnel will travel a lot today. Businessmen will launch new ventures that will be successful shortly. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see hurdles getting resolved.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. There can be additional income from a part-time job, which would be helpful today. A relative or sibling will ask for monetary assistance that you cannot refuse. You will inherit a property, while you may also take the initiative to resolve an existing monetary dispute with a friend. Entrepreneurs will succeed in clearing the pending dues. You may also succeed in clearing the tax issues.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Some females may develop throat infections and viral fever. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Senior citizens need to be highly cautious about staying away from junk food and must include leafy vegetables as part of their diet. While driving, keep your speed under the speed limit and fasten your seat belt. Wear helmets and avoid road rages

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

