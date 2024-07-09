Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024 predicts a marriage proposal

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a smile always! Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, July 09, 2024. Ensure you make the effort to overcome the professional hiccups.

Today, your love life will be positive. Ensure you make the effort to overcome the professional hiccups. Have control over financial affairs. Health is good.

Stay hooked to your lover and you will have pleasant moments in the relationship. Your professionalism will work out in making the office life fabulous. Minor monetary issues will come up but health is normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace positive things in your love life. However, not everything will be good today. Some misunderstandings may also happen in the love life but do not let it grow. Instead, settle it down before the day ends. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. You may take a call on marriage and your parents will be supportive. Those who had a break-up in recent times will fall back in love.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at work and ensure you meet the expectations at the office. Some seniors may create a ruckus and your stand needs to be validated by the management. This requires effective efforts from your side in the form of productivity, commitment, and output. Your attitude is crucial at meetings. Utilize the communication skill to impress the client. Students looking for higher studies will have positive news. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary decision should be made today. You may not receive a good return from the previous investment. This is not the right time to make a call on share and stock market. However, some Virgos will buy a vehicle or a property today. A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two to lend money.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Stick to a healthy lifestyle today. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be extremely careful in the second half of the day. Minor infections including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing will be common. Pregnant females should be careful to not take part in adventure activities. Athletes may develop minor injuries.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)