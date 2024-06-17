 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts avoiding major investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts avoiding major investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 12:57 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for June 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the lover happy and spare more time in the relationship.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your attribute

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Female Virgos will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024. Female Virgos will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him.

Resolve issues in the love life and ensure you spare more time for love. New tasks may keep you busy at work. Utilize wealth diligently to augment it.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Keep the lover happy and spare more time in the relationship. New opportunities will come up at the job to excel while you will also see good wealth. Keep a watch over your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You may enjoy romantic pleasure. Provide proper space to the partner and do not impose your opinion and this will help to strengthen the relationship. Stay away from arguments on frivolous topics which may lead to unhealthy situations. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life and it is important to stay away from it. Female Virgos will find fun in teasing the lover but ensure it does not personally impact him.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Have a disciplined approach towards the work. Avoid arguments at the workplace and maintain a cordial relationship within the team. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Some Virgos will travel today to the client’s office while IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are into banking, finance, insurance, accounting, and sales will have many options to grow. Deal with unhappy clients tactically. Entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be an inflow of income from different sources and it is important to have proper wealth management. Take the help of a financial expert to guide you on money-related matters. You are also good at planning a vacation abroad and booking flight tickets along with hotel reservations. Some Virgos will launch new businesses while entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds through promoters. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you maintain a good lifestyle. Start the day early with exercise. You may also take a walk for about 20 minutes. Yoga and meditation will help you keep the mental stress under control. Some senior Virgos may have minor medical complications including pain in joints, knees, and elbows. You need to have proper rest today to be medically fit.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 17, 2024 predicts avoiding major investments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On