Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 18 2024 predicts interview calls

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Self-confidence is your weapon Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Meet challenges at work to professionally grow.

Catch up with the best romantic moments today. Do not let troubles impact the productivity at the office. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions as well.

Ensure you spare more time for the lover and you both will be happy in each other’s company. Handle all troubles with a positive attitude. There is more scope to perform at the office. You will also see good health and wealth.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let a third person dictate things in your love life. Your lover may be influenced by a friend or relative which can lead to turbulence. Be careful about a previous love affair revisiting life. The second part of the day is good to discuss marriage with parents. Single Virgos or those who recently had break up will be happy to see someone special walking into their life. You both must have a harmonious relationship where there will be support in both personal and professional endeavors.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that are crucial. Your management trusts your mettle and it is your duty to prove them right. Some professionals will also take up new roles at the office which predicts better opportunities to grow. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some Virgos will be affected by debt-related issues but a sibling or a friend will help you in the later part of the day. No major risk should be taken in terms of money. This means the stock market and speculative business are not preferred choices today. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care. Have a proper financial plan for better money management.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. However, be careful about minor infections associated with the ears, eyes, and nose. Some children will have digestion-related issues and females will complain about mental stress at work. Some seniors will have sleep-related issues and those who are diabetic must be careful. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)