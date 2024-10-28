Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts best results at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 28, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Take up new tasks at work that will also test your professional mettle.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos hamper your chances in love and job

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. Shower love unconditionally on the lover and you will also have good health today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. Shower love unconditionally on the lover and you will also have good health today.

Take up new tasks at work that will also test your professional mettle. Shower love unconditionally on the lover and you will also have good health today.

Be fair in the love affair and continue showing affection. Do not give up at work and instead strive to deliver the best results. Minor monetary issues may come up today. Health is also on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos work in the relationship. Your commitment to the relationship will help solve the issues of the past. A previous love affair that had failed may get a new lease of life and it is crucial to maintain it intact. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Married Virgos should stay away from office romance as the spouse will find this out today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Prove your diligence at work and keep office politics in the back seat. Your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crisis situations. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants need to be careful while handling finance. New joiners will get opportunities to prove their mettle. Stay in the good book of the management and ensure you do not lose your temper while in team meetings and discussions. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are not good today and it is wise to not lend a big amount to a relative or friend. There can be troubles within the family over property while a few females will also resolve money-related issues today. You should also stay away from investments in stock and speculative business. Businessmen will resolve pending financial issues. You can start a new partnership and can also expand the business to new boundaries.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out.

Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
